Fortnite Overtime: How to earn Silver Survivor Medals easily

A guide for how to complete the earn three Silver Survivor Medals challenge for Fortnite Chapter 2 Overtime.

Twitch streamer Ninja has lately been complaining that Fortnite is no longer fun to play, but that hasn't stopped masses from continuing to play the Chapter 2 Battle Royale title on a daily and weekly basis. Overtime challenges have recently arrived, and one of the event's objectives includes earning three Silver Survivor Medals. In this article you'll discover how to do just that.

As a basic embodiment for how popular Fortnite still remains, it made an historic $1.8 billion in 2019 to earn more revenue than any other video game for the second straight year in a row. This is largely thanks to its format and crossovers with much-anticipated blockbuster movies such as Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker.

Epic Games' crossover with Star Wars recently came to a full end with the removal of lightsabers in conjunction with the conclusion of the developer's Winterfest event. Overtime challenges are the new hook for Battle Royale players to earn Remedy vs. Toxin skins, and below you'll discover what is required to earn Silver Survivor Medals.

How to earn Silver Survivor Medals in Fortnite Chapter 2

You must be one of 25 players still remaining in a Battle Royale to earn a Silver Survivor Medal in Fortnite Chapter 2.

The corresponding overtime challenge requires you to attain three Silver Survivor Medals, meaning you must achieve the above condition over three different Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Royale matches.

Although the challenge isn't as difficult as being in the top ten or being the victor of a Battle Royale massacre, it's still a challenging ordeal that'll require you to be passive rather than gung-ho.

In order to complete this objective as easily as possible, we'd simply recommend putting your ego and morals aside to become a camper or a wuss who avoids combat.

Avoid confrontation as much as possible by hiding and sneaking about rather than going for a high amount of kills, and don't run about in open plain fields that essentially put a bullseye on your back.