Former Tottenham player wants Spurs to re-sign Rangers' Jermain Defoe on loan

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers striker has proved a massive hit at Ibrox and is on course to win the league with Steven Gerrard's side.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in...

The Rangers striker Jermain Defoe would be the ideal cover for Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, according to one former Spurs defender.

Defoe is due to spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Rangers from Tottenham's Premier League rivals, Bournemouth.

The 37-year-old has proved a massive hit at Rangers, for whom scored or made 29 goals in 46 games since his move to Ibrox a year ago, and is on course to win the league with Steven Gerrard's side.

 

But it is at Tottenham that Defoe spent the bulk of his career. And with Kane expected to be out until April with a hamstring injury, the former England international could have a role to play back at White Hart Lane, Gary Mabbutt told Love Sport Radio earlier on Friday.

“You can’t just go in to a panic buy just because your star player is going to be out for two or three months, because when that player comes back the competition is going to be even greater. The player coming in may not want that,” explained Mabbutt.

“Ideally you’d bring back in Jermain Defoe on loan just to cover that area.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) consoles Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) as he leaves the pitch having picked up an injury during the English...

It remains to be seen if there is a break clause that Bournemouth can trigger to cut short Defoe's Rangers spell if a bid arrives from elsewhere.

And whether one would seems unlikely, even if the Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was linked with a move for Defoe in his first spell in charge of Chelsea.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

