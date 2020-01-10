Everton secure signature of 'top' 17-year-old with 'very bright future'

Everton have secured the signature of Goodison Park academy striker Lewis Dobbin, deemed one of the Toffees' brightest young prospects.

Everton have confirmed on the official Toffees website that highly rated academy forward Lewis Dobbin has signed his first professional contract with the Goodison Park outfit.

The 17-year-old striker, who has already turned out for the Under-23s, has penned a deal at Everton which will take him until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Dobbin joined the Toffees aged 11 and has rapidly risen through the ranks at Finch Farm to the point that he's turning plenty of heads at academy level.

The Stoke-born youngster has hit six goals in 10 Under-18 Premier League (North) appearances this season, his last game - against Newcastle's U18s - yielding a brace in a 3-1 win.

Dobbin has also turned out for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2, against Liverpool's U23s, as well as in the EFL Trophy, coming off the bench in the Burton Albion clash.

Everton coach David Unsworth has previously said he has "absolutely no doubt" Dobbin will go all the way to the very top.

In October, after the Burton game, the Toffees U23 coach told the Liverpool Echo: "I've been champing at the bit to get him involved... He's going to be a top player, there's absolutely no doubt about that and the great thing tonight was that we had seven subs so it was great to get him involved.

"I was desperate to throw him on and he showed little glimpses of his pace and movement and there is an awful lot to work with there. I think he's got a very bright future."

In conversation with the Everton website, Dobbin said he was eager to make his breakthrough into the U23s, and try to become a regular towards the end of the season.