Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 cast: Guest-starring James Buckley and Laura Fraser!

The season continues to go from strength to strength.

The Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 cast boasts stellar guest stars.

Science-fiction is a vast and enriching genre. It has given us some of the most beloved franchises of all time, including such titans as Star Wars and Star Trek.

There are plenty of iconic works, but when it comes to the small screen, one character stands out head and shoulders above the rest... the Doctor!

Doctor Who has fascinated fans for decades and we've seen many skilled performers take us into the unknown since the show began. At the moment, we're continuing the journey with the thirteenth portrayal of the Doctor, courtesy of Jodie Whittaker.

She really is incredible in the role and season 12 has gotten off to a tremendous start. So far, we've seen some welcome additions to the cast, but we'd have to say that episode 3 - titled Orphan 55 - takes the cake so far.

Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 cast:

Of course, we have our regulars:

- Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

- Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien

- Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair

- Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan

However, we're here to talk about new faces and guest stars...

Guest-starring James Buckley

That's right! James Buckley is in episode 3 and sporting a crazy green hairdo!

The 32-year-old multi-talent arguably needs no introduction, but let's take the time to spotlight a TV favourite anyway.

He is best known for playing Jay on the beloved British sitcom The Inbetweeners. For our money, he has most of the best lines.

He also had us in stitches playing Brian Fitzpatrick in White Gold, which reunited him with co-star Joe Thomas (he played Simon in The Inbetweeners).

That's not all though, as we've seen him on such shows as Zapped (Brian Weaver) and I Feel Bad (Chewey). He's also been in some films, including The Comedian's Guide to Survival (James Mullinger), Popstar: Never Stop Stopping (Sponge) and Charlie Countryman (Luc).

The wonderful Laura Fraser

Any Breaking Bad fans?

Laura Fraser played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in both that and the spin-off Better Call Saul.

If you're not familiar with the show, she stars in many others, including Traces (Prof. Sarah Gordon), The Loch (Annie Redford), The Missing (Eve Stone), Retribution (Juliet), Black Box (Reagan Black) and Lip Service (Cat MacKenzie).

She also recently starred in the film Beats (Alison), but there's more where that came from. She has roles in films like I Am Not a Serial Killer (April Cleaver), Vanilla Sky (The Future), A Knight's Tale and Kevin & Perry Go Large (Candice).

It's great to see her come aboard Doctor Who.

Actress Laura Fraser and Kal Penn attend "The Sisterhood Of Night" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on April 2, 2015 in New York City.

Will Austin as Vorm

Vorm is played by Will Austin, who Casualty fans will recognise for the role of Scott Ellisson.

He has starred in such blockbuster films as 2017's Justice League (MP Guard) and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (US Embassy Marine #1).

Other TV credits include The Coroner (Steve Johnson), Doctors (Colin Starling), Babylon (SCO19 Officer) and 24: Live Another Day (Marine #2). He's also set to star in the forthcoming TV movie The Silverfield Project as Chris Lyons.

