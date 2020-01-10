Agent responds as Celtic are linked with £4m star

Could Celtic welcome Polish striker Patryk Klimala to the Scottish Premiership from Ekstraklasa outfit Jagiellonia?

Patryk Klimala’s agent was giving little away when discussing a potential £4 million move to Celtic this month, though he did admit that talks are underway regarding the future of a highly-rated striker (Sport).

With Neil Lennon’s champions in need of some extra quality in the final third, The Hoops are scouring all corners of the market for a new centre-forward.

And, alongside Europa League goal-machine Andraz Sporar and Le Havre's Tino Kadewere, 21-year-old Klimala is being linked with a big-money move to the green half of Glasgow.

The Times this week reported that Celtic could pay £4 million for a confident and classy number nine who has burst onto the scene in Poland with seven league goals for Jagiellonia.

And while refusing to say anything particularly explosive, Klimala’s representative has offered an intriguing response as speculation continues to swirl.

"There are many rumors during transfer windows and it is difficult to respond to any of them,” Tomasz Magdziarz has told Sport. "We don't want publicity, particularly on this issue, but I can confirm we're holding talks on Patryk's behalf.

"The window is still open for a long time, so many things could still happen. I think that during the next week we will know more."

Jagiellonia’s vice-president Agnieszka Syczewska was far more bullish when it comes to discussing the future of the club’s star man, telling Sport that Celtic are yet to make an official approach for a player they are desperate to hang onto until the end of the season at least.

Klimala has already admitted that he would only consider moving to a club where he would be the number one striker and, with Odsonne Edouard still very much a Celtic player, it remains to be seen how he feels about fighting for his place under Neil Lennon.