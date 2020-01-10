Report: West Brom in talks with £11m player who Thomas Tuchel called 'incredible'

Emre Mor could be heading to the Championship, with Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion reportedly meeting the Celta Vigo flop's agent.

West Bromwich Albion have joined promotion rivals Leeds United and Brentford in the chase to sign Turkey international Emre Mor, according to El Desmarque.

As it stands, the Baggies, the Whites and the Bees are making up the Championship's top three with Premier League football very much in their sights. And the battle for a one-time Borussia Dortmund wonder-kid has added an intriguing subplot to an already enticing title battle.

It was Sky Sports who reported on Thursday that Mor has admirers at Elland Road and Griffin Park, some three years after the so-called ‘Turkish Messi’ moved to a Bundesliga giant for a cool £8 million.

Back in 2017, the diminutive play-maker was one of Europe’s hottest prospects with then Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel hailing an ‘incredible talent’ with the world at his feet.

"Mor can become a special player. He's working diligently and we're giving him all the support,” Tuchel, who is at the helm of PSG these days, told Goal.

Mor failed to live up to expectations at Dortmund, however, and a spell in La Liga with Celta Vigo hasn’t gone to plan either. These days, the 22-year-old is back in Turkey with Galatasaray, though his indifferent form over the last few seasons has not put off a number of English-based suitors.

El Desmarque reports that Mor’s representatives have met with West Brom to discuss a shock move to the Hawthorns for the £11 million Celta outcast.

In Slaven Bilic, West Brom have a coach who plays some of the most eye-catching football in England’s second tier and The Baggies could be the perfect club for Mor to finally start living up to his vast potential.