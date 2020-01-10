Report: Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday in talks to sign attacker

Premier League powerhouses Arsenal are set to send Eddie Nketiah back to the Championship after his difficult spell at Bristol City.

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City have all held talks with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and a decision is set to be made on the youngster’s future next week, according to Goal.

The England U21 international might not have made the impact expected of him at Leeds United but that does not mean that he isn’t capable of taking the Championship by storm.

Nketiah failed to oust Patrick Bamford at Elland Road and returned to north London after starting just twice under Marcelo Bielsa, but this is not a reflection on this natural-born finisher’s goal-scoring abilities.

Instead, it was an inability to lead the line and bully opposition defenders a la Bamford that cost Nketiah a place under the uber-demanding Bielsa. But if it’s an old-school penalty box poacher that you want, there is few better than the 20-year-old.

And it is no secret that both Forest and Wednesday need another lethal centre-forward to ease the goal-scoring burden on in-form veterans Lewis Grabban and Steven Fletcher.

Goal reports that the Championship play-off hopefuls, plus long-time suitors Bristol City, have held talks with Arsenal set to choose between the three at some point in the next few days.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday coach Garry Monk has a superb track record when it comes to getting the best out of his strikers, with Fletcher in the form of his life at Hillsborough. Wilfried Bony, Che Adams and Chris Wood all enjoyed outstanding spells under Monk, all of which bodes well for Nketiah.

But if Arsenal were unhappy about Nketiah’s lack of starts at Leeds, it must be mentioned that the chances of him taking the place of Grabban or Fletcher in the first XI look rather slim.

Forest fans, however, will be intrigued by what City Ground legend Stuart Pearce had to say about Nketiah after his England U21 hat-trick in the autumn.

"When a manager makes a statement that he's a complete player, I think we have seen a snapshot of that in the first half," Pearce said during the commentary on BT Sport.

"(His goals) have added to the checklist from Bielsa about the complete player comment," Pearce told BT (15 October 2019, 10:00pm).

"He has got the goal to go with the movement he has showed earlier in the game. It's an incredible goal and England have been so clinical with their finishing."