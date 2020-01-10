Report: Norwich set to sign £15m-rated star; Canaries also want Germany international

Ondrej Duda scored 11 Bundesliga goals for Hertha Berlin last season but could he help keep Norwich City in the Premier League?

Norwich City are set to complete the signing of £15 million-rated Hertha Berlin midfielder Ondrej Duda, according to the Telegraph, with the Slovakian international closing in on a loan move to Carrow Road.

Sporting director Stuart Webber certainly knows his way around the German market.

Since he started pulling the strings in Anglia, Marco Stiepermann, Onel Hernandez, Christoph Zimmerman and more made the trip to Norwich and it seems only a matter of time before Duda follows in their footsteps.

The 25-year-old might have struggled for game time at Hertha Berlin this season, especially since Jurgen Klinsmann rocked up in the capital, but it was only last season that he produced 11 goals and five assists for an otherwise workmanlike side.

An attacking midfielder with a lethal shot from outside the box, Duda certainly represents a coup for a Norwich side who already need a miracle if they are to play Premier League football next season.

And despite his £15 million valuation, Daniel Farke’s side could get their man without spending a penny. Duda is expected to seal a short-term loan move, though it remains to be seen whether the agreement will include an option to buy.

As reported by Tagesspiegel, Hertha’s sporting director Michael Preetz has now confirmed that Duda is free to leave this month with Norwich his likely destination.

Furthermore, the Times reports that Norwich also have their sights on a Bundesliga defender - Germany international Robin Koch. The Canaries have conceded more goals than any other Premier League team this season and signing the Freiburg ace, who is excellent in the air, would surely walk into Farke's starting XI.

The Sun claimed recently, when Koch was linked to Leicester and Wolves, that he is also valued at around £15 million.