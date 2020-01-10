Quick links

Leeds United

Southampton

Premier League

Championship

Report: Leeds think £15m man wants to join them this month

Danny Owen
Leeds United's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa watches from the touchline duirng the English FA Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Leeds United at The Emirates...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Che Adams has struggled to adapt to the Premier League at Southampton and he would reportedly relish a return to the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa.

Che Adams of Southampton in action during the pre season friendly match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Southampton Football Club at Stadion Feijenoord or De Kuip on July 28, 2019 in...

Leeds United are confident that Che Adams wants to seal a move to Elland Road this month, according to the Mirror, although Southampton are reluctant to let their £15 million misfit leave on loan.

Even the mysterious Marcelo Bielsa was happy to admit that a new striker is a must at Leeds before the transfer window shuts at the end of January.

With Eddie Nketiah returning to Arsenal some five months ahead of schedule, the Championship table-toppers have been left worryingly short in attack with Premier League promotion on the line. Adams, then, would be a brilliant addition on a short-term basis, even if he has failed to net since his big-money move to Southampton over the summer.

 

The winger-turned-striker has found the step up to the Premier League a difficult one but his tally of 22 goals in the Championship for Birmingham City last season suggests that he could forge a formidable partnership with Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and co in West Yorkshire.

His pace and power, meanwhile, would make him a viable alternative to Patrick Bamford in attack.

According to the Mirror, Leeds are convinced that the Leicester-born former Sheffield United youngster is desperate to swap the south coast for a return to familiar surrounds in the north.

Che Adams of Birmingham City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Preston North End at St Andrews (stadium) on...

Adams might have his heart set on a move but convincing Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may be a rather tougher challenge.

“I wouldn’t consider loaning him out, I need every player, especially in an attacking position as we don’t have many,” the former RB Leipzig boss told the Daily Echo at the start of the month.

Then again, a short-term spell at Elland Road could suit all parties down to the ground. Should Adams fill an Nketiah-shaped void and fire Leeds back to the promised land, he will no doubt return to St Mary’s at the end of the season with his confidence fully restored.

Chelseas Cesar Azpilicueta and Southamptons Che Adams during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge, London on Thursday 26th December 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch