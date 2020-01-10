Report explains why Nottingham Forest have missed out on £3.5m player

Renaud Emond moved to Ligue 1 outfit Nantes this week and Sabri Lamouchi's Championship challengers Nottingham Forest reportedly missed out.

Nottingham Forest missed out on a £3.5 million deal for Renaud Emond, according to Get French Football News, with the Standard Liege striker instead moving to Nantes.

With just four months remaining in the 2019/20 campaign, Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest are fourth in the Championship and dreaming of a long-awaited return to the Premier League after two decades out of the big time.

But a lack of cover for star striker Lewis Grabban is a worry which continues to linger over the City Ground. Grabban has scored ten more goals than any other Forest player this season and, with loan flop Rafa Mir set to leave, a whole host of strikers have been linked with a move to the East Midlands.

One player who will not be arriving during the January transfer window, however, is Belgian attacker Emond.

The hard-working forward sealed a £3.5 million move to Ligue 1 outfit Nantes this week and Get French Football News have now explained why Nottingham Forest missed out.

Présentation officielle de Renaud Emond à suivre en direct dans quelques instants lors d'une conférence. pic.twitter.com/CdnuIf7fti — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 9, 2020

His agent Mogi Bayat, it is reported, has an excellent relationship with Nantes’ volatile owner Waldemir Kita - and that is why Emond moved to France rather than England.

It remains to be seen whether this is a missed opportunity which Forest will end up regretting. Emond is hardly prolific, netting just seven times in 20 games for Standard Liege in the first half of the season, and the likes of Glenn Murray, Guillaume Hoarau and Connor Wickham, who have also been linked, are still on the market.