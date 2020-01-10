Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace want £26m man who Pulis failed to sign in 2014

Danny Owen
Steven N'Zonzi could reportedly return to the Premier League with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace keen to sign Roma's Serie A flop.

Crystal Palace are hoping to lure £26 million Roma enforcer Steven N’Zonzi back to the Premier League during the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

As recently as two or three years ago, N’Zonzi was arguably the most in-form midfielder in the whole of La Liga.

No player in Spain’s top flight completed as many passes as the former Blackburn and Stoke star in the 2016/17 season, finishing 200 ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Koke, with the Frenchman in the form of his life at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

 

But N’Zonzi has fallen some way short of those standards since swapping Sevilla for Roma in the summer of 2018. These days, the World Cup winner is out on loan at Galatasaray, though his erratic form over the last 18 months will not stand in his way of a return to Britain.

After Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Everton and West Ham United were keen on the 31-year-old, TEAMtalk have thrown Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace into the mix.

The Eagles could be left short in the middle of the park with James McCarthy set to return to parent club Everton, opening the door for N’Zonzi to make a move to Selhurst Park.

Interestingly, the giant midfielder was linked with a move to Palace some six years ago, when Tony Pulis was still at the helm, as reported by the Mirror.

If Hodgson succeeds where Pulis failed, N’Zonzi could add some experience, strength and control to an already rock solid Palace midfield.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

