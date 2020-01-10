Report: Crystal Palace or Southampton could sign World Cup player for £13m

Ligue 1 Bordeaux reportedly want to sell Youssouf Sabaly with the right-back offered to Premier League trio Palace, Saints and Brighton - plus Fulham.

Bordeaux are keen to sell Youssouf Sabaly during the January transfer window, according to FootMercato, with the £13 million right-back offered to Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The fact that three Premier League clubs are looking for reinforcements on the right-hand side of their defence certainly has not gone unnoticed on the other side of the channel.

A few days after Sky claimed that Lyon benchwarmer Rafael da Silva had been touted around Palace, Southampton and Brighton, reports from France suggest that a speedy Senegal international is also on the market.

Bordeaux are hoping to get Sabaly off their wage bill and, according to Foot Mercato, Southampton, Palace or Brighton are free to sign him so long as they are willing to stump up £13 million.

The former PSG flyer is out of favour in France, making just three Ligue 1 starts all season, and he might be worth a punt at £13 million. Sabaly was a revelation during Senegal’s eye-catching World Cup campaign last summer and his rapid pace could offer some semblance of balance to a Palace side who failed to replace Aaron Wan Bissaka over the summer.

Southampton, meanwhile, need to find a successor for the departing Cedric Soares while neither Martin Montoya nor Ezequiel Schelotto have really silenced the doubters under Graham Potter at Brighton.

The report adds that Fulham saw a £10 million move for Sabaly brake down last year and, some 12 months on, The Cottagers are now free to land their long-term target – albeit for £3 million more.