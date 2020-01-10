Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace or Southampton could sign World Cup player for £13m

Danny Owen
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC press conference at the Staplewood Campus on February 07, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Ligue 1 Bordeaux reportedly want to sell Youssouf Sabaly with the right-back offered to Premier League trio Palace, Saints and Brighton - plus Fulham.

SAMARA, RUSSIA - June 28: Youssouf Sabaly of Senegal before a throw in during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Senegal and Colombia at Samara Arena on June 28, 2018 in...

Bordeaux are keen to sell Youssouf Sabaly during the January transfer window, according to FootMercato, with the £13 million right-back offered to Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The fact that three Premier League clubs are looking for reinforcements on the right-hand side of their defence certainly has not gone unnoticed on the other side of the channel.

A few days after Sky claimed that Lyon benchwarmer Rafael da Silva had been touted around Palace, Southampton and Brighton, reports from France suggest that a speedy Senegal international is also on the market.

 

Bordeaux are hoping to get Sabaly off their wage bill and, according to Foot Mercato, Southampton, Palace or Brighton are free to sign him so long as they are willing to stump up £13 million.

The former PSG flyer is out of favour in France, making just three Ligue 1 starts all season, and he might be worth a punt at £13 million. Sabaly was a revelation during Senegal’s eye-catching World Cup campaign last summer and his rapid pace could offer some semblance of balance to a Palace side who failed to replace Aaron Wan Bissaka over the summer.

Bordeaux's Senegalese defender Youssouf Sabaly (L) vies with Saint-Etienne's French midfielder Yannis Salibur during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and AS...

Southampton, meanwhile, need to find a successor for the departing Cedric Soares while neither Martin Montoya nor Ezequiel Schelotto have really silenced the doubters under Graham Potter at Brighton.

The report adds that Fulham saw a £10 million move for Sabaly brake down last year and, some 12 months on, The Cottagers are now free to land their long-term target – albeit for £3 million more.

SK Slavia Prague's Slovak midfielder Miroslav Stoch (L) FC Girondins de Bordeaux's Senegalese defender Youssouf Sabaly vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League 1st round Groupe C...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

