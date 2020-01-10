Quick links

Report: £27m man wants to join Crystal Palace with talks at advanced stage

Danny Owen
Manager Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace celebrates after Wilfred Zaha of Crystal Palace scores to make it 0-2 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at...
Cenk Tosun looks set to be handed a Premier League lifeline by Palace despite his struggles at Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

Cenk Tosun of Everton looks dejected during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Cenk Tosun is hopeful of sealing a January move to Crystal Palace, according to Turkish Football, after Roy Hodgson’s side entered advanced negotiations with the Everton misfit.

It is hard to believe now, with a Turkey international struggling for game time under a succession of managers at Goodison Park, that he moved to Merseyside for a staggering £27 million just two years ago, as reported by Sky Sports.

But if Tosun was hoping that the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti would save his Everton career, he was very much mistaken.

 

While the legendary tactician has been effusive of his praise for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the former Besiktas star is yet to play a single minute of football since the former PSG and Real Madrid boss arrived. He was even left out of the matchday squad for last weekend’s humiliating FA Cup defeat to Liverpool’s kids.

According to Turkish Football, Tosun is hopeful of staying in England ahead of Euro 2020, and Crystal Palace could be about to come to his rescue.

Cenk Tosun of Everton misses in the penalty shoot-out during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool,...

It is claimed that Palace have now reached advanced negotiations to sign a man they have wanted for some time with the 28-year-old very much open to a move to Selhurst Park.

Tosun might have flattered to deceive at Everton but his outstanding record at Besiktas should give Palace fans hope that he could be the natural goalscorer they have needed since Christian Benteke’s debut season in the capital.

He fired the Istanbul giants to successive Super Lig titles and, as recently as 2017/18, netted four in six Champions League group-stage games.

Cenk Tosun (L) and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton react during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

