'Massive gamble': Clive Allen worried about reported Tottenham target; wants 32-year-old instead

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to bring Krzysztof Piatek to the Premier League from AC Milan but would PSG's Edinson Cavani be a better signing?

Forget Krzysztof Piatek, Tottenham Hotspur should sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani this month. At least, that is the view of Spurs legend Clive Allen, while speaking to talkSPORT.

It wasn’t a very merry Christmas for Jose Mourinho. In addition to a worrying run of results, the Tottenham boss will now have to plot a return to the Champions League without his star man and top scorer.

Harry Kane is expected to miss the next four months through injury – a devastating blow which has the North London giants flapping around in a desperate attempt to bring a replacement through the door before the January transfer window comes to an end.

According to the Sun, Milan number nine Piatek is the chosen one with a £28 million deal set to be completed within the next 48 hours.

But Allen, a man who knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net, thinks a 32-year-old Uruguayan would represent a better piece of business.

“I do feel with everything they have in place that Spurs can attract marquee players,” Allen said. “They’ve needed that big marquee signing for a while now and Cavani fits that.

“Yes he’s 32, but he’s been prolific. He stepped into the shoes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at PSG, he had to produce and he did. He’s a quality striker, a proven goalscorer and he’d relish the chance of playing in the Premier League with Tottenham.

“Piatek is 24 but is not necessarily prolific, so it’s massive gamble to bring him in to affect the team and score goals consistently.

“There’s no return with Cavani financially, you’re paying him to come and produce, while on the other hand Piatek might be an investment. But from a football view Cavani is a better option.”

Cavani is the highest goalscorer in PSG’s history, a proven world-class goalscorer who has 21 trophies and 35 Champions League goals on his CV. Piatek has been playing on the big stage for just 18 months by comparison and has endured a season to forget with a Milan side stuck in the bottom half of the Serie A table.

But ask Spurs chairman Daniel Levy who he would prefer; a veteran who will turn 33 in February or a fresh-faced rising star who has years in the tank. Sorry Clive, Spurs are very unlikely to follow your advice.