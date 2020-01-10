Quick links

Director comments after his £7.5m star is linked with Crystal Palace and Southampton

Danny Owen
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC press conference at the Staplewood Campus on February 07, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Southampton need a new right-back - how about KRC Genk's Jupiler League winner Joakim Maehle?

Joakim Maehle of KRC Genk during the UEFA Europa League match between Genk v Besiktas at the Cristal Arena on November 8, 2018 in Genk Belgium

Genk are facing up to the prospect of losing right-back Joakim Maehle during the January transfer window with sporting director Dimitri de Conde admitting that the Belgian champions are fielding multiple enquiries for the reported Crystal Palace and Southampton target, speaking to Voetbal Primeur.

With the January transfer window over a week old, neither Palace nor The Saints are any closer to signing the new right-back they have been crying out for since the summer.

 

There remains a huge, Aaron Wan-Bissaka shaped hole in Roy Hodgson’s backline at Selhurst Park while Southampton’s problem position is only going to get more worrisome when Cedric Soares’ contract expires in the summer.

Maehle, a Denmark U21 international with rapid pace and a pinpoint cross, would be a welcome addition at both clubs, especially given that he is available for just £7.5 million, according to Voetbal Primeur.

Naby Keita of Liverpool battles with Joakim Maehle of Genk during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 5, 2019 in Liverpool,...

And, while an out-of-sorts Genk side would prefer to hang onto one of their star players, that could be easier said than done.

"There is a lot of demand for Maehle,” said De Conde, who has also seen star striker Mbwana Samatta and powerhouse playmaker Sander Berge linked with Premier League clubs.

Sky Sports reported that Maehle has admirers at Selhurst Park and St Mary’s and, with Genk out of the Champions League and well adrift in the Belgian top flight, he could be forgiven for demanding a fresh start.

In addition to his bargain price-tag, Maehle has produced an impressive 14 assists since the start of last season.

Joakim Maehle Pedersen forward of Genk battles for the ball with Bruno Godeau defender of Mouscron and Nikola Gulan defender of Mouscron during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC...

 

