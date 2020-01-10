David Moyes names the West Ham player who's already really impressed him

West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals seems to have found his groove at the London Stadium in recent weeks.

David Moyes has told West Ham United’s official website that Pablo Fornals has impressed him since he arrived.

Fornals scored for West Ham in their last match against Gillingham, as he blasted home from inside the box to put the Hammers through in the FA Cup.

The Spanish playmaker made a slow start at the London Stadium after being signed in the summer.

However, Fornals has now started to show his quality at West Ham.

And Moyes believes that the creative midfielder is really starting to put in the hard-work to ensure that he is a success with West Ham.

“I’ve really liked the boy since I’ve come here,” Moyes enthused. “Pablo has smiled and done the work and I think getting the goal the other night [at Gillingham] was good for him as well. The big thing is that his running stats are very good for us.

“I’m looking for a little bit more in his contribution with the ball and the things he does in the game, but I have to say that it’s never easy for a Spanish player to come to the Premier League. I think that can be a difficult time.”

Fornals will now be looking to build on his strong form in recent weeks, as West Ham aim to climb up the table.

The former Villarreal man may just have secured a spot in Moyes’s starting line-up for their upcoming games, with the Scot making a good start at the London Stadium.

West Ham have won their first two outings under Moyes’s stewardship, with the Hammers next in action against Sheffield United later this evening.