Crystal Palace could reportedly re-sign Selhurst favourite - but other target is too expensive

Crystal Palace reportedly want Glenn Murray from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion - but could Club Brugge's Emmanuel Dennis join him?

Crystal Palace are keen to re-sign Glenn Murray from bitter rivals Brighton and Hove Albion, according to The Sun (9 January, page 51), though Emmanuel Dennis looks unlikely to end up at Selhurst Park this month.

Midway through the 2019/20 campaign, Roy Hodgson’s Palace already look safe from the threat of relegation. But if they are to push for an impressive top half finish, a new striker is a must.

The Eagles are hardly flying in the final third, netting just 19 goals in 21 league games, with Christian Benteke still a shadow of his former barnstorming self while Connor Wickham’s injury record means he cannot be relied upon.

According to The Sun, however, Palace are on red alert with 36-year-old Murray out of favour at Brighton – though it would be a major surprise if Graham Potter allows a modern day club legend to join The Seagulls’ time-honoured enemies.

Murray was a huge favourite at Selhurst Park between 2011 and 2015, winning the Championship Golden Boot during their promotion-winning campaign under Ian Holloway after netting a remarkable 30 times in the second tier.

The affable hitman even scored 13 Premier League goals as recently as last season and still has plenty left to offer at his ripe old age.

If Murray represents an affordable January addition, however, the same cannot be said about Club Brugge’s Champions League phenomenon Dennis.

According to The Times, a Nigeria international who scored twice against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabau is simply too expensive with Foot Mercato claiming recently that he is valued at £25 million.

Murray, with years of Premier League experience and an excellent track record in red and blue, may be a better signing anyway – albeit a short-term one.