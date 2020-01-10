Club reportedly identify Rangers target's replacement, he's already confirmed Ibrox interest

Vaclav Hladky's Scottish Premiership form at St Mirren could pave the way for him to join Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

St Mirren are preparing for life without Rangers target Vaclav Hladky with the Scottish Sun reporting that Peter Urminsky is now on trial with The Buddies.

In an ideal world, the Scottish Premiership strugglers would jump at the chance to tie arguably the league’s best goalkeeper down to a lifelong contract to keep him in Paisley until the end of his career. But with the 29-year-old's current deal due to expire at the end of the season, it appears that Hladky is entering his final few months as a St Mirren player.

Speaking to the Sun last year, the Czech Republic shot-stopper confirmed that Rangers had been in touch regarding a potential move to Ibrox.

At 36, the evergreen Allan McGregor cannot go on forever and the impending departure of Wes Foderingham would open the door for Hladky to compete for the number one shirt under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

St Mirren are determined not to be left short between the sticks and, according to reports, they are running the rule over 20-year-old Slovakian Peter Urminsky. The Record, meanwhile, suggests that the Spartak Trnava youngster has been lined up to succeed Hladky as the Buddies’ first-choice.

It seems very unlikely that Hladky, who saved three penalties to keep St Mirren in the top flight during May’s relegation play-off triumph over Dundee United, will be unveiled as a Rangers player before the end of the month.

Instead, a potential move to Ibrox is more likely to be tied up once Foderingham becomes a free agent at the start of the summer.