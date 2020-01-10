‘Championship player at best’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to agent’s comments

Juan Foyth has been at Tottenham Hotspur since 2017.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments made by Juan Foyth’s agent about the defender’s future.

Claudio Curti has said that Foyth could leave Tottenham on loan in the January transfer window.

Curti told Inter Dipendenza, as translated by Football.London: “We are evaluating the possibility of going out in the January market. We wait for this week to find clarity with Tottenham.”

Below are some of the best comments:

Here we go...

Foyth agent says Foyth might leave...

Let's sell the talented youngsters and replace them with 30+ players..

Wait and see...

Fire Poch for Mourinho will prove worst decision ever in world football. Worse than not giving Beckham contract... #COYS #thfc #TTID — Øivind Lundberg (@OeivindLundberg) January 10, 2020

I think Foyth could do with a loan move to the Netherlands. The leagues style of could help him develop but an important decision has to be made. Strictly at RB, Strictly at CB, Strictly at CDM? For the rest of his life, can't try a be deputy for both positions. — SkippitySkipp (@THFC_4T2) January 10, 2020

Can we discuss Juan Foyth’s total lack of progression the past 18 months? — Anthony (@Anth_THFC) January 10, 2020

Bought as a work in progress by Poch. Given time and coaching he could have been great, but Jose isn't that sort of coach. I guess he sees his future elsewhere. — Superbird5000 (@superbird5000) January 10, 2020

If he genuinely thinks he is good enough to start then bye bye — Pissed off Spurs Fan (@Bartholemwhosav) January 10, 2020

No loss - championship player at best. — Stuart South (@south_stuart) January 10, 2020

If we had a capable back line I‘d say keep him and let him develop but right now we need 1st team quality defenders desperately — Hal (@HLDSpurs) January 10, 2020

Liability anyway — Shoaib (@Shoaib_Ah17) January 10, 2020

Stats

Foyth has been on the books of Tottenham since 2017 when he joined from Argentine club Estudiantes.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international defender has made one start and three substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has played 197 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, and played 100 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Foyth has not progressed as much as he would have liked to at Tottenham, and it would make sense for the the youngster to go out on loan for the second half of the campaign.