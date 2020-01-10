Quick links

‘Championship player at best’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to agent’s comments

Subhankar Mondal
Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 10, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Juan Foyth has been at Tottenham Hotspur since 2017.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments made by Juan Foyth’s agent about the defender’s future.

Claudio Curti has said that Foyth could leave Tottenham on loan in the January transfer window.

Curti told Inter Dipendenza, as translated by Football.London: “We are evaluating the possibility of going out in the January market. We wait for this week to find clarity with Tottenham.”

Jamal Lewis of Norwich City battles for possession with Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on...

Stats

Foyth has been on the books of Tottenham since 2017 when he joined from Argentine club Estudiantes.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international defender has made one start and three substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has played 197 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, and played 100 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Foyth has not progressed as much as he would have liked to at Tottenham, and it would make sense for the the youngster to go out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur walks out to warm up prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London,...

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

