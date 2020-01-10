Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Yaaassss', 'ya beauty': Some Celtic fans react to transfer report about 23-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
Lewis Morgan of Celtic battles for possession with Gerzino Nyamsi of Stade Rennais FC during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is reportedly on the verge of leaving Neil Lennon's Hoops and a number of Parkhead fans seem to be ecstatic about the prospect.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic battles for possession with Gerzino Nyamsi of Stade Rennais FC during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on...

A number of Celtic fans have been commenting on Twitter regarding speculation linking Lewis Morgan with a Parkhead departure.

The 23-year-old signed for the Hoops from St Mirren in January 2018 - going back on loan for the rest of the season - but has only played 31 games for the Scottish treble treble winners.

Subscribe

Morgan has remained on the fringes of Neil Lennon's team this season, clocking up 18 appearances in total for less than 900 minutes of action, and making just three Scottish Premiership starts (Transfermarkt).

 

 

The Brendan Rodgers signing has reportedly flown home from Celtic’s training camp in Dubai (Daily Record) to try and sort a deal with David Beckham's Inter Miami, who are gearing up for their first season in Major League Soccer.

The Florida-based outfit is said to have offered Morgan a "lucrative long-term deal" after agreeing a "six-figure sum" with the Scottish champions.

In addition, STV has reported that the offer Celtic have accepted is "considerably more" than the £250,000 they paid the Saints in January 2018.

Given Morgan has largely flattered to deceive in the green and white hoops, it seems as though many Celtic fans aren't too upset about the prospect of his departure for sunnier climes combined with a neat little windfall:

The new MLS season starts next month in what will be the maiden campaign for the new franchise, of which Beckham is owner and president, and their first MLS match is at Los Angeles FC on 1 March.

David Beckham attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch