Birds of Prey: The names of Harley Quinn's hyenas explained - where are Bud and Lou?

Birds of Prey is hitting cinemas very soon and looks to have made some changes to Harley Quinn's hyena companions.

Despite some initial shortcomings with its Extended Universe, hoping to rival Marvel's Cinematic Universe, DC have started to find some rhythm and some success with films that don't necessarily tie into the same sprawling storyline.

Recent examples of this have included Shazam! and more recently Joker, the latter of which became the most successful R-rated film of all time after it grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

It seems that DC have realised they can't compete with Marvel to create a multi-film cinematic universe and have instead taken to creating one-off films for individual characters.

This is where the upcoming Birds of Prey comes in which is set to release on February 7th, 2020.

The story of Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey is set to take place after the events of 2016's Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn striking out on her own after breaking up with Jared Leto's Joker.

In her search for emancipation, Harley teams up with a bad-ass crew of anti-heroes in order to take down malicious crime boss Roman Sionis aka. Black Mask.

Harley has herself some furry company

It's not just Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya joining Harley in Birds of Prey, however, as the mischievous Quinn is set to be joined by some new furry company in the form of a hyena or two.

In both the first and second trailers released for Birds of Prey, we catch the odd glimpse of a giggling hyena or two and in the newly released second trailer, we learn a bit more about one of the animals in particular.

Harley has named one of her hyenas Bruce after "that hunky Wayne guy" as she puts it and it's got long-time Harley Quinn fans thinking.

The names of Harley's hyenas explained

Throughout Harley Quinn's comic book and TV show history, she has often appeared alongside a pair of hyenas so seeing the furry creature pop up in Birds of Prey is hardly surprising.

What is surprising is the name that she's given to her hyena. This is because, in the comics and TV shows, Harley's hyena companions have been named Bud and Lou, after comedy duo Abbott and Castello, but as we've seen in the new trailer, Birds of Prey might not necessarily be sticking to that.

Of course, Bruce could be one of say three hyenas to appear in Birds of Prey with Bud and Lou not appearing overtly in the new trailers so far.

We're bound to learn more once Birds of Prey hits cinemas on February 7th, 2020.