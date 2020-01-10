Bielsa annoyed by Nketiah's Leeds exit

Eddie Nketiah left Leeds to return to Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah's spell on loan at Leeds United was cut short earlier this month.

The young striker has returned to Arsenal and is expected to move out on loan again, Sky Sports report.

Nketiah scored five times for Leeds but did not start enough games to want to stay.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa talked at length about Nketiah in his press conference yesterday, Leeds Live reported.

Bielsa indicated he felt let down by Nketiah's exit, suggesting that signing him in the first place was not a good decision because of the way it ended.

He said: "We thought we had resolved this with Nketiah. With all the efforts the club did when he arrived. And finally, it wasn’t a good decision because he decided to leave the club.

"I don’t know the reasons that made Arsenal decide Eddie doesn’t continue with us, but if the reason is that he didn’t play enough, nobody can guarantee to a player the quantity of minutes he will have and nobody can say to one player he is not going to have competition in the position."

Bielsa added that he thought Nketiah was a 'brilliant player' and suggested that with time he would have played more regularly.

Nketiah's exit has left Leeds with a gap in the squad to fill, and the rumour mill is turning.

With Patrick Bamford as the only senior striker, Leeds cannot afford not to address it, or the Nketiah deal really will end up looking like a mistake.