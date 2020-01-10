Arsenal fans react to Edinson Cavani speculation

Edinson Cavani is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

According to reports in The Express and The Sun, Arsenal are interested in signing Cavani from PSG in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly leading the race for the 32-year-old Uruguay international striker, who is out of contract at French giants PSG at the end of the season.

Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Cavani, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Arsenal trying to sign Cavani? Is it 2015? — BenjaminAFC (@Benjamin_AFC) January 8, 2020

Why tf are we going for aging strikers when we need a world class CB — zak (@fauxnuef) January 8, 2020

Not bad for free — Holla Dype (@Opeyemmi) January 8, 2020

Boateng and Cavani, two pensioners we don't need — Arj (@AfcArjan) January 9, 2020

Cavani to Arsenal might be a good deal for all the parties involved #afc #CRYARS — Segun_thebook (@SSnetwoork) January 9, 2020

Personally, I wouldn’t want Arsenal to sign Cavani either, as you said we have much better options. We need to prioritise defenders. — Gunners Daily (@GunnersDaily1) January 8, 2020

I'd bin lacazette for him. — Richard (@richardbrown31) January 8, 2020

This is pure Nonsense.

Put Arsenal in any transfer rumour and the players value goes up — Kimani Wa Kigotho (@KimaniMarleyy) January 8, 2020

Unlikely Arsenal transfer

Cavani may be 32 years of age, but the Uruguayan remains one of the best strikers in the world.

However, it is hard to see Arsenal signed a 32-year-old when they are inundated with attacking players.

Moreover, the former Napoli star himself may not be willing to move to the Gunners, especially as he could get better offers from other big clubs as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

So far this season, Cavani has scored two goals in 326 minutes of Ligue 1 football and one goal in 40 minutes of Champions League football for PSG, according to WhoScored.