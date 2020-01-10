Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to Edinson Cavani speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) celebrates his goal with teammates Neymar Jr (R) and Edinson Cavani (L) during the Ligue Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Saint-...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Edinson Cavani is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Edinson Cavani of PSG in action during the French League Cup (Coupe de la Ligue) quarter final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at Parc des Princes on January...

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

According to reports in The Express and The Sun, Arsenal are interested in signing Cavani from PSG in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly leading the race for the 32-year-old Uruguay international striker, who is out of contract at French giants PSG at the end of the season.

Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Cavani, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

 

Unlikely Arsenal transfer

Cavani may be 32 years of age, but the Uruguayan remains one of the best strikers in the world.

However, it is hard to see Arsenal signed a 32-year-old when they are inundated with attacking players.

Moreover, the former Napoli star himself may not be willing to move to the Gunners, especially as he could get better offers from other big clubs as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

So far this season, Cavani has scored two goals in 326 minutes of Ligue 1 football and one goal in 40 minutes of Champions League football for PSG, according to WhoScored.

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the Ligue Cup quarter final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint Etienne ASSE at Parc des Princes on January 08, 2020...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch