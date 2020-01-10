Quick links

Anthony Gordon tweets amid rumours he could make Everton PL debut

John Verrall
Anthony Gordon of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Everton are due to take on Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow at Goodison Park.

Everton forward Anthony Gordon has tweeted that ‘hard work eliminates fear’ amid rumours that he could make his Premier League debut tomorrow.

Everton are due to take on Brighton & Hove Albion, with The Sun suggesting that Gordon has a ‘big chance’ of featuring in the contest.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to ring the changes, after his side were beaten by Liverpool’s youngsters in their last match.

 

The Toffees were humiliated at Anfield last weekend, as Liverpool’s fringe players beat them 1-0.

There has been a fierce backlash from Everton supporters towards their own players since that fixture, with their effort levels being questioned.

And it seems that Gordon could be thrown into Everton’s line-up against Brighton.

The youngster, though, has suggested that he is not nervous ahead of what could be his big break.

Gordon has been one of the stars of Everton’s youth-team in recent years, but he is yet to be given a chance in the Premier League.

The teenager has been in Everton’s match-day squad on multiple occasions this term, but is yet to be given any minutes on the pitch in the league.

If Gordon does start for Everton he could come in for Theo Walcott, who put in a woeful performance at Anfield.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

