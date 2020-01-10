Anthony Gordon tweets amid rumours he could make Everton PL debut

Everton are due to take on Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow at Goodison Park.

Everton forward Anthony Gordon has tweeted that ‘hard work eliminates fear’ amid rumours that he could make his Premier League debut tomorrow.

Everton are due to take on Brighton & Hove Albion, with The Sun suggesting that Gordon has a ‘big chance’ of featuring in the contest.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to ring the changes, after his side were beaten by Liverpool’s youngsters in their last match.

The Toffees were humiliated at Anfield last weekend, as Liverpool’s fringe players beat them 1-0.

There has been a fierce backlash from Everton supporters towards their own players since that fixture, with their effort levels being questioned.

And it seems that Gordon could be thrown into Everton’s line-up against Brighton.

The youngster, though, has suggested that he is not nervous ahead of what could be his big break.

Hard work eliminates fear ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UTjyyYkDia — Anthony Gordon (@anthonygordon59) January 9, 2020

Gordon has been one of the stars of Everton’s youth-team in recent years, but he is yet to be given a chance in the Premier League.

The teenager has been in Everton’s match-day squad on multiple occasions this term, but is yet to be given any minutes on the pitch in the league.

If Gordon does start for Everton he could come in for Theo Walcott, who put in a woeful performance at Anfield.