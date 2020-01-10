Agent provides update on his player’s reported move to Aston Villa

Aston Villa reportedly want AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The agent of Pepe Reina has said that the goalkeeper will not join Aston Villa until and unless AC Milan have signed a replacement, as quoted in The Daily Mail.

According to AS, Premier League club Villa want to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Spanish goalkeeper already has an agreement with the Villans, and that his agent Manuel Garcia Quilon is negotiating his release from Milan.

The Daily Mail quotes Quilon as saying: “We continue to negotiate, but the Rossoneri would like to bring in a replacement first.”

Need for a goalkeeper

With Tom Heaton injured for the rest of the season, Villa do need to sign a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

Orjan Nyland is likely to be the first-choice goalkeeper initially, but given Reina’s experience and quality, the former Liverpool star would be pushing him hard and could even dislodge him from the starting lineup.

Villa are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment with 21 points from 21 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

Dean Smith’s side will take on Manchester City at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.