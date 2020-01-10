Quick links

After £7m deal, Liverpool reportedly looking at £54m attacking player

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal and Mario Hermoso of Atletico Madrid competes for the ball during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de la Ceramica...
Liverpool are reportedly interested in Samuel Chukwueze.

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF reacts during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at Estadio Anoeta on January 05, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool and Lyon are interested in signing Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Chukwueze has a release clause of €63 million (£53.55m), and that it will take an offer of at least €40 million (£34m) for any club to prise away the Nigeria international winger from Spanish club Villarreal.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Chukwueze has made 11 starts and seven substitute appearances in La Liga for Villarreal so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 20-year-old winger made 19 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for the Yellow Submarine, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal lament a failed occasion during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de la Ceramica on December 6, 2019 in Villareal,...

Unlikely Liverpool transfer

While Chukwueze is a very talented and promising young winger, it is hard to see Liverpool make a move for him, especially this month.

After all, the Reds have only just signed Takumi Minamino (for £7.25 million, as reported by The Independent), who is 24 years of age and can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, and manager Jurgen Klopp does not really need another attacking player.

( THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 09, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

