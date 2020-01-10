Quick links

AC Milan fans react to rumours Krzysztof Piatek will join Tottenham

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d Italia on December 22, 2019 in Bergamo Italy
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho seems to have made Krzysztof Piatek his first choice to replace Harry Kane.

AC Milan fans are up in arms over suggestions that Krzysztof Piatek could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sun claim that Spurs have agreed a deal to bring in Piatek for £28 million, with the striker set for a medical in the next two days.

 

Piatek has struggled for goals at AC Milan this term, with just four to his name in the league.

However, Milan fans really don't want the Polish striker sold, and their reaction to the news that he could join Spurs should encourage supporters of the North London side.

If Piatek does join Tottenham he seems to have a direct route straight into their starting line-up.

Jose Mourinho’s side are in dire need of a striker, following the news that Harry Kane is set to be out until April.

Kane’s absence is a huge blow to Tottenham, and Piatek will be under pressure to hit the ground running, as Mourinho looks to cover for the loss of his leading marksman.

Spurs are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, meaning they are already playing catch up in the race to claim a Champions League spot.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

