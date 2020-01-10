AC Milan fans react to rumours Krzysztof Piatek will join Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho seems to have made Krzysztof Piatek his first choice to replace Harry Kane.

AC Milan fans are up in arms over suggestions that Krzysztof Piatek could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sun claim that Spurs have agreed a deal to bring in Piatek for £28 million, with the striker set for a medical in the next two days.

Piatek has struggled for goals at AC Milan this term, with just four to his name in the league.

However, Milan fans really don't want the Polish striker sold, and their reaction to the news that he could join Spurs should encourage supporters of the North London side.

No a loan for him is better, it will be a mistake to get rid of him. We will regret it when we see him again in a good form on another team ‍♂️, while in the meantime we are the same as always. — Hanser-5 (@5Hanser) January 9, 2020

Typical Milan when a player loses form or seems a bit unsettled sell him right away — Levi (@ManLikeMemphis1) January 9, 2020

BIG NO..! — B n B (@diendy_wi) January 9, 2020

Hell nooooo — Michaëlأحبك ™ (@michflow) January 9, 2020

No ffs‍♂️ — kb (@klevin_b) January 9, 2020

‍♂️ losing 10m only in a year. Total mistake selling him. Se are going to regret It. — MiLam (@Lampre_8) January 9, 2020

No, he should be at least 50M — Anthony Koueik (@anthonykoueik) January 10, 2020

Lol they should hike up the price, Spurs can pay, they are an English club — UltraLord (@Sono_Francesco) January 9, 2020

If Piatek does join Tottenham he seems to have a direct route straight into their starting line-up.

Jose Mourinho’s side are in dire need of a striker, following the news that Harry Kane is set to be out until April.

Kane’s absence is a huge blow to Tottenham, and Piatek will be under pressure to hit the ground running, as Mourinho looks to cover for the loss of his leading marksman.

Spurs are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, meaning they are already playing catch up in the race to claim a Champions League spot.