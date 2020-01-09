Wolves fans react to rumours linking them with Leipzig's Matheus Cunha

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans would love for Nuno Espirito Santo to sign the Brazilian.

Sky Sports claim that Wolves are joined by Brighton in the chase for highly-rated RB Leipzig forward Matheus Cunha in this month's transfer window.

Raul Jimenez is unquestionably a fan favourite at Molineux and will remain Nuno Espirito Santo's number one striker.

However, Wolves' biggest issue since the start of last season has been the lack of quality backup up front should something happen to their star Mexican superstar.

Summer signing Patrick Cutrone hasn't quite lived up to the expectations. The young Italian scored just three times for Wolves in 24 appearances in all competitions. After failing to have an impact, Cutrone has been rumoured to be on his way to Serie A side Fiorentina in the coming days. (Di Marzio)

This could force Wolves to dive into the transfer market to find a backup for Jimenez and Cunha is a really good shout. The young Brazilian is extremely talented on the ball, possesses brilliant pace and has immense potential to be a top player in the coming years.

Cunha's spectacular strike against Bayer Leverkusen last year got nominated for the prestigious Puskas award. The report claims that the youngster will be available for about £17 million in this window which is expensive for someone who hasn't even scored 10 goals in Europe but it could well prove to be a bargain in a few years time.

Wolves fans seem incredibly excited about the rumour linking Cunha to the Molineux. If the below tweets are anything to go by, the Brazilian will be welcomed with open arms should the deal go through in the coming days.

On my knees — jake (@jakehiltonaston) January 9, 2020

@wolves pls sign Cunha don’t let me down like you did with Hwang x — Jake (@JakeWolvo) January 9, 2020

If Wolves manage to pull Cunha, get Campana and move Cutrone on to Fiorentina, they’re set up top for a while.



Campana already adept at playing the false nine-like role Jimenez does, and Cunha just offers a different approach with his flashy skills and direct attack. — Justin ‍♂️ (@JustinSousa99) January 9, 2020

Suits what we’d be after — Matty (@Matt123525) January 9, 2020

£17m seems like a bargain in the current market for a young player with potential — Kyle (@KyleF2014) January 9, 2020