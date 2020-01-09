Why were camels introduced to Australia? 10,000 at risk amid major water drought

Wildlife in Australia has been decimated as we've welcomed in 2020.

For anyone hoping that 2020 would bring about more peaceful times, the first few days of the year have proved that is far from the case with tensions rising again in the Middle East and wildfires raging in Australia.

The latter has been declared a major incident in Australia with 25 people losing their lives since September and thousands of homes being lost to blazes.

Another aspect of the fires that many are discussing, is the effect on the wildlife population that is under threat as a result of the fires and even in areas where the fires aren't as fierce, drought threatens the lives of many more.

10,000 camels are at risk amid major water shortage

It has been widely reported that an estimated 10,000 Australian camels will be culled by Australian authorities between January 8th and 13th, 2020.

The announcement came after several large groups of the animals have reportedly been causing damage to towns in southern Australia while looking for water and is not linked to the ongoing wildfires themselves.

The animals have reportedly been threatening the livelihoods of indigenous aboriginals who live in the region of Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY).

When and why were camels introduced to Australia?

Camels are not native to the Australian continent as they were introduced by British settlers in the 19th century in order to help explore the country's vast desert regions.

The camels were originally brought over from India, Afghanistan and elsewhere across the Middle East but after the invent of motorised transport, many camels were released into the wild.

As a result, the population has grown in the years since and now there is an estimated 300,000 wild camels living in Australia which are often seen as pests as they regularly damage human property such as farm fences and other agricultural equipment.

How many animals have died in the Australian wildfires?

According to Vox, it is estimated that around one billion animals have died as a result of the wildfires sweeping across the country.

The horrendous figure almost makes the deaths of 10,000 camels seem like a drop in the ocean but it all just goes to show the severity of the situation that's been affecting Australia, not only in the past few weeks, but the past few years with drought gripping large areas of the country.