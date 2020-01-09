Why is Wiley’s mum in Cyprus? Rapper shuts down speculation on Twitter!

We expect there will be plenty more tracks where that came from.

Listeners everywhere are wondering why Wiley's mum is in Cyprus after Stormzy goes all-in on new track.

Music feuds... you gotta love them!

We've seen loads over the years and across a wealth of genres. However, many artists on the grime scene have thrived from clashes, with the likes of Devilman and Skepta's iconic Lord of the Mics battle remaining a highlight.

The most famous beef in the rap game recently was between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem, but when you take a look at the Stormzy and Wiley spectacle, that all seems tame. It began when the Godfather of Grime targeted Ed Sheeran on social media. Friend and collaborator Stormzy stepped in to stick up for Ed, but Wiley just decided to go in on the rapper.

Things really heated up when Wiley dropped a diss track called 'Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send)'. Obviously, Stormzy replied with the track 'Disappointed', but Wiley simply hit back with another...

Stormzy is still disappointed!

On the other hand, Stormzy hit back too... and hard!

The acclaimed rapper recently unveiled the diss track 'Still Disappointed'. Here, he doesn't hold back whatsoever. It's clear that he felt Wiley went too far by bringing his mum into the escalating feud, so he decided to bring Wiley's family into the picture with his latest.

The majority of the lyrics focus on Wiley supposedly sending his mum to Cyprus. So, what's that all about?

Why is Wiley’s mum in Cyprus?

As noted by Clash Music, Stormzy suggests that Wiley moved his mum to Cyprus as a result of warnings and hostility from London gangsters.

However, Wiley has since responded to such rumours with a tweet (see below) reading: "My mum had a holiday in Cyprus and came back to London... she loves London like me and you... you lot are the most fickle people on earth."

Amongst others, here are the lyrics in Stormzy's 'Still Disappointed' mentioning Wiley's mum:

"But since you wanna diss my mum so much, let's talk about why you moved your mum to Cyprus. That poor little woman was scared of the house 'cah you put her life in danger you p***k. Bricks and shots just fly through the window. You couldn't be the person to save her, you p***k. Instead of you to squeeze the pumpy, you said, 'Yo mum, we gotta leave the country'. I never wanna hear you say, 'Free the mandem', let's go Cyprus and go free your mumzy. Got mumzy banged up abroad, all because her son was a fraud..."

My mum had a holiday in Cyprus and came back to london she loves london like me and you you lot are the most fickle people on earth — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 8, 2020

These Twitter reactions are priceless

The internet has responded to the diss track hilariously, as expected.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Stormzy said Wileys mum was in the house like pic.twitter.com/zr4cBrm5eJ — ً (@whoisjoshva) January 8, 2020

Wileys mum listening to this in Cyprus: pic.twitter.com/JqxAh1N3o4 — Ishan Ali (@ishanali101) January 8, 2020

Round 3 Stormzy and Wileys mums go head to head, sending passive aggressive emails via their iPads — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) January 8, 2020

Wileys mum after her location got exposed pic.twitter.com/ghbjwCSAHc — Malen (@abz_1st) January 8, 2020

