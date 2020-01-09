Who is Wiley’s sister? Stormzy gets personal with 'Still Disappointed'!

There's no end in sight for the rap war between Wiley and Stormzy.

Stormzy's still disappointed, and now listeners are wondering who Wiley's sister is...

Damn, this is heating up!

We've seen so many feuds come and go over the years. You have the likes of Madonna and Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Taylor Swift, Lil' Kim and Nicki Minaj and the champion of all music feuds, Liam and Noel Gallagher, which at this point is less a spectacle than it is business as usual.

However, one of the most exciting to follow in recent memory came when Machine Gun Kelly decided to start a diss war with Eminem, which the legendary rapper responded to with 'Killshot'.

It was genuinely tense to see the diss-tracks escalate, but honestly, this new clash takes the cake.

Stormzy and Wiley feud continues

The often-cited Godfather of Grime - Wiley - has substantial respect in the scene, but that doesn't mean he won't make some controversial comments.

After criticising Ed Sheeran on social media, the pop star's 'Take Me Back to London' collaborator - Stormzy - decided to step in and defend him. It looked as though it would just be a bit of an argument online, but it's become so much more than that. To read about the feud in length, you can do so here.

After talk became particularly heated, Wiley decided to drop a diss track calling out Stormzy with 'Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send)'. Stormzy responded similarly with 'Disappointed', Wiley again with a second edition, and Stormzy once again with 'Still Disappointed'.

Who is Wiley’s sister?

Wiley's sister is Janaya Cowie.

On 'Still Disappointed', Stomzy gets very personal, involving Janaya with the lyrics: "I'm a real G, and your dad's a witness. Boy'd your bro, then your sister begged it. I told that little b**ch, 'Don't ask for pictures'".

Little is known about her. It would appear that she is on Instagram at @princessnaya17x, but her account is actually on private. The bio features a link to the book Eskiboy on Amazon, which is her brother's autobiography published in 2017.

Her Twitter is also on private.

I’m screamingggggg, Wiley sent for his mum and Stormzy was like pic.twitter.com/eRhZLbYyuy — multifacética (@beigetweeter) January 8, 2020

The best Twitter reactions!

Obviously, Stormzy's 'Still Disappointed' lyrics have attracted memes and reactions on Twitter.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Stormzy went from talking about Wileys Dad and Brother to his Mum and Sister? Wiley.... pic.twitter.com/HXWE0HFdnA — nameisnic0le @parosaroid (@namesnic0le) January 8, 2020

Wileys sister after getting dragged into this mess.

pic.twitter.com/71xAL1QhgR — (@z_humayra01) January 8, 2020

How’s wileys lil sister feeling — Binsz Trix or whatever (@binszfoc) January 9, 2020

