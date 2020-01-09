White House Farm's Colin Caffell: Meet the creative mind behind ITV's real-life drama

White House Farm tells the harrowing true story of a five-person murder.

ITV have always had a penchant for creating some truly fascinating drama series and as we've seen in the past, with the likes of last year's A Confession, are adept at bringing true stories to the screen.

That's the case for the newly released series White House Farm, the first episode of which aired on January 8th, 2020.

The series tells the grisly story of the White House Farm murders and to give it an extra layer of authenticity, ITV recruited author Colin Caffell who has close links to the true events in the series itself.

What is White House Farm about?

White House Farm is a dramatisation of the real-life White House Farm murders that took place in August 1985 and saw five people killed.

Police officers initially believed that the incident was a murder-suicide with the mother of the Bamber family, Sheila, to blame as she suffered from schizophrenia.

However, weeks after the murders took place, new evidence appeared and the investigation took a hugely dramatic turn.

Who is Colin Caffell?

Colin Caffell is the ex-husband of Sheila Bamber, one of five people murdered on the night of August 6/7th 1985.

Not only does he appear as a character in the ITV adaptation but he also served as a consultant on the series.

In the wake of the killings, in 1994, Colin Caffell wrote a book, In Search of the Rainbow’s End, in which he provides a personal insight into the tragic events.

Hear the true story behind #WhiteHouseFarm from the real Colin Caffell whose ex-wife Sheila and two sons were murdered in 1985: https://t.co/aPS6SfchSP pic.twitter.com/pTfBFvFB3H — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 8, 2020

Who plays him in the series?

Colin Caffell appears in the ITV adaptation throughout thanks to his close ties to Sheila and their two children, Daniel and Nicholas Caffell.

In the series, he is played by 31-year-old actor Mark Stanley who many will recognise from the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Since making his acting debut in 2011 on the set of Game of Thrones, Mark Stanley has gone on to appear in over 30 acting roles with the biggest among them arguably coming in the ITV adaptation of Jane Austen's Sanditon as well as the Netflix original Criminal.

He has also appeared in a number of film roles with the most eye-catching coming in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens where he played a Knight of Ren in a small cameo role.

In the meantime, White House Farm continues on ITV on Wednesday, January 15th, with the series containing six episodes in total.