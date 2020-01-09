Where was 1917 filmed? Sam Mendes' latest epic presents the war like never before

This cinematic gem is being hailed as one of the finest war films ever made.

The film has earned rave reviews, but where was 1917 filmed?

What is your favourite war movie? There are so many amazing efforts that come to mind, including Come and See, Apocalypse Now, Saving Private Ryan, Full Metal Jacket, Paths of Glory, Hacksaw Ridge and Dunkirk.

Of course, the genre boasts so many more masterclasses we'd love to spotlight, but right now, our attention is firmly on 1917, which throws audiences into the terrifying terrain of World War I.

We chronicle two British soldiers - Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake - as they are given the against-all-odds task of informing fellow soldiers of a slaughter which will claim them all. To get the news to the soldiers, they must risk their lives every step of the way, crossing enemy territory to save 1,600.

The mission is made even more personal to Blake. Why? His brother is amongst the men they must warn.

Steven Zeitchik and Sam Mendes speak onstage during a Q&A at a special screening of '1917', hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and presented by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures on...

The unique power of 1917

It's a race against time audiences simply won't want to miss.

It looks expertly crafted, and while some have considered the appearance of the film familiar, this is unlike any other war movie you've seen before.

1917 is filmed and edited to appear as one single take, immersing the viewer in what feels like real-time. The camera tracks the action and performers for a staggering two-hour runtime, seemingly never cutting away. Of course, this is unbelievably hard to achieve, but with determination, the extraordinary results are worth it!

We've seen the one-take approach done with discipline recently with films like 2015's Victoria. However, this is a war film on a huge scale... simply amazing.

Where was 1917 filmed?

How it was filmed is fascinating, but let's take a moment to look at where it was filmed.

The trench scenes have earned a great deal of praise already, and according to IMDb, these were filmed at Salisbury Plains, Wiltshire, England.

This was also the location used for the French Farmhouse, as the same source highlights.

Govan Graving Docks, Glasgow, Scotland was also a location. As iNews writes, it was the two northernmost docks used, with a set built east of the ‘Pump House’ to form a temporary extension. The planning application noted the spot as a perfect location because of “the appearance of a bridge over a canal”.

Other set-pieces were filmed at Low Fell, Gateshead, UK.

More from Sam Mendes!

1917 is directed by the ever-brilliant Sam Mendes.

The film is actually inspired by the 54-year-old English filmmaker's grandfather and his stories and accounts of World War I.

He has previously given audiences a number of films to treasure and made waves with American Beauty in 1999, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Following that success, he helmed Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road and Away We Go.

More recently, he impressed us all with two James Bond efforts - 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre. Although he's not bringing us the next one, we're just happy we have 1917 to watch again and again.

