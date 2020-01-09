Has the Bugzy Malone song in The Gentlemen been released? Rapper brings both talents!

Just when you thought the cast of Guy Ritchie's latest couldn't get better...

Fans were over the moon to see Bugzy Malone in The Gentlemen, along with a cracking song.

You can't beat Bugzy!

Aaron Davis has finally made his acting debut in the latest film from the one-and-only Guy Ritchie. Best known by his stage name, Bugzy Malone has been one of the key figures in the popularisation (well, again) of the grime sub-genre.

The 29-year-old from Manchester, England released his first studio album - B. Inspired - back in 2018 and it was immediately apparent that he had appeal beyond the scene and in the mainstream. With tracks like 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Die By The Gun', 'M.E.N II' and more recently the hit-single ' December', his musical talents couldn't be clearer.

However, he's just proven he has the potential to be a worthy actor too...

Bugzy Malone performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England.

Guy Ritchie is back on form!

When it comes to talking British gangster films, one name always comes up and that name is Guy Ritchie.

He exploded onto the scene in 1998 with his directorial feature debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and cemented his status as a crime-comedy master with 2000's Snatch.

We haven't seen Guy navigate such territory since 2008's RocknRolla, but with The Gentlemen, he does what he does best. The film is an incredibly entertaining ride, telling the story of a drug kingpin as he tries to sell off his empire and retire. Of course, things don't run smoothly and it's actually Ernie (played by Bugzy Malone) amongst others who prove to make things rather difficult.

Has the Bugzy Malone song in The Gentlemen been released?

No!

The rapper performs a song in the film and the music video is posted online which alerts our protagonists that they've been ripped off.

Unfortunately, there's no way to listen to it at home. The track plays during the post-credits sequence and can be heard again then. However, a snippet can be heard in the above video and the below tweet.

In the song 'M.E.N II', he actually includes the lyrics: "I told my agent, tell Guy Ritchie he don't need to pay me. I was watching Snatch, that's my all-time favourite gangster movie."

When the film came out, he tweeted: "My debut acting role in one hell of a film!! Thank you, Guy Ritchie, for the opportunity to star in your new masterpiece of a movie @TheGentlemen_UK the fact that I made a track for the film still blows my mind. Out cinemas now!"

All the more reason to head out and see it!

I told my agent tell Guy Ritchie he don’t need to pay me, as I was watching Snatch thats my all time favourite gangster movie... @TheGentlemen_UK uk @efd_films the UK release date 1st January for Guy Ritchies #TheGentlemen pic.twitter.com/MTkUV559u5 — Bugzy Malone (@TheBugzyMalone) December 17, 2019

Fans praise Bugzy Malone in The Gentlemen

A number of fans have flocked to Twitter to offer praise.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Watched The Gentlemen today. 2 hrs of Hugh Grant doing an impression of Rob Brydon doing an impression of Michael Caine & Bugzy Malone dropping a music video half way through. Decent film. — sir digby chicken caesar (@ConnorSomething) January 5, 2020

Bugzy Malone featuring in The Gentlemen really surprised me pic.twitter.com/EIz8TwoStF — Adam (@adz096) January 1, 2020

Bugzy malone amd colin farrell in the gentlemen though hilarious — Fizan Hamid (@i_countsixshots) January 5, 2020

That Bugzy Malone scene in The Gentlemen spuuuuun me



Ngl, me & the few other randoms almost choked on the popcorn



Good film though — Not Your Regular IC3 (@Catch_Carts) January 5, 2020

The new guy ritchie film the gentlemen is 10/10 Bugzy Malone surprised me with that performance too his price has deffo gone up — Deems (@BigDeems) January 3, 2020

