What time is the Pokémon Direct? How to watch the January 2020 showing!

Everything you must know about what time the January 2020 Pokemon Direct starts and how to watch.

A lot of people have been predicting that a Nintendo Direct will take place this January 2020, and - while still possible - the company has instead only announced a Pokémon Direct so far for this month. It takes place today and in this article you'll discover what time it starts and how to watch.

It was a good 2019 for Pokémon and Nintendo as the controversial Sword and Shield was the best-selling exclusive of the year and it resulted in an increase of sales for the Switch console in the United Kingdom.

A lot of people are naturally surprised that a Pokémon Direct is taking place so soon after the launch of Sword and Shield, but fans of the series aren't complaining as there's plenty to be featured including Home and Sleep.

POKÉMON HOME: Explained before Pokémon Direct

What time is the January 2020 Pokémon Direct?

Pokémon Direct starts at 14:30 United Kingdom time on January 9th.

As for the United States, Nintendo's sudden Pokémon Direct will commence at 06:30 PST and 09:30 EST.

The showcase will last 20-minutes to make it the longest Direct event dedicated to the series so far.

You can watch the event live on YouTube or by clicking here.

Tune in on 1/9 at 6:30 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of new Pokémon information in a livestreamed Pokémon Direct presentation. https://t.co/d1Xx3bUMG0 pic.twitter.com/ct9DAJt4FU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2020

Pokémon Direct January 2020 predictions

Most predictions concerning the January 2020 Pokémon Direct include the cloud-based service Home as well as the mobile app Sleep.

You can get a more thorough explanation as to what Pokémon Home is by clicking the relevant link near the top of this piece, but to be blunt it's pretty much an expansion of Pokémon Bank.

As for Pokémon Sleep, it's an upcoming mobile app that is intended to monitor your sleeping habits. It has been dubbed by some as Pokémon Go but for bedtime.

In addition to Pokémon Home and Sleep, people are also predicting that there'll be an update concerning Sword and Shield.

Meanwhile, the more optimistic are speculating and praying for remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

MARIO KART TOUR: How to pick up five dropped Mushrooms

While all of the above ranges from educated guesses to wishful thinking, the good news is that we won't have to wait long to see what Nintendo has planned for Pokémon in 2020.