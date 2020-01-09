What is the theme tune to Silent Witness? Fans finally embrace the change!

It's pretty hard to resist singing along to this one

Fans have recently been encouraged to wonder what the theme tune to Silent Witness is.

The BBC has given us so many tremendous hours of television over the years, but everybody has a favourite.

For many, that favourite is undoubtedly Silent Witness. Created by Nigel McCrery, the series first aired back in 1996 and has been compelling audiences to return to its mysteries ever since.

Sure, the's no denying that it has undergone change since the start, but at the moment it continues to boast an excellent ensemble of performers featuring the likes of Emilia Fox, David Caves and more.

Season 22 premiered back in January 2019 and went down a treat, but now, there's a new batch of episodes...

HAVE YOUR SAY! How to vote at the National Television Awards

The return of Silent Witness

Silent Witness arrived screens for season 23 on Tuesday, January 7th 2020.

Emilia Fox, Liz Carr, Richard Lintern and David Caves are back on the scene, tackling the horrors or a perplexing plane crash.

The forensic drama's return is nothing short of triumphant, but honestly, audiences were just happy to hear the theme tune again!

It's a cracker, but let's investigate further...

What is the theme tune to Silent Witness?

The theme tune to Silent Witness is called 'Silencium' by composer John Harle.

It actually changed back in 2018 for season 21, offering audiences the delightful voice of a new vocalist, equipped with a fresh arrangement.

Fans of the previous music were up in arms on Twitter at the time, but now it's clear that the theme is adored by the majority.

John is an English saxophonist and composer - you can check out his website here.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE: How to watch Midsomer Murders season 21

Fans talk Silent Witness theme

Since the show's return, many have headed to Twitter to talk about the theme music.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Champions Silent Witness

League Theme Theme







First Class Orchestrals — Matt Greer (@Matt24Greer) January 8, 2020

Am I the only one who try’s to sing along to the theme song but ends up sounding like a strangled cat?!? #SilentWitness pic.twitter.com/5Zr2PTa1e6 — (@LucyGrant99) January 7, 2020

When the silent witness theme tune comes on at 9pm...



"TTTEEESSTTTOOOORRRRR SIIILLLEEENNNN *SCREECH*" #thecathatesme #SilentWitness pic.twitter.com/js7qvuAosP — Lauren (@clarkesince91) January 8, 2020

Really enjoying singing badly along to the theme song again #SilentWitness — Simone ✨ (@simonebeee) January 8, 2020

In other news, check out the cast of Ladhood.