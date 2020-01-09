What are the Animal Crossing New Horizons pre-order bonuses? Everything you must know!

A guide to help you choose where to buy Animal Crossing New Horizons from for specific pre-order bonuses.

While there's a lot of excitement for today's upcoming Pokémon Direct and the potential for a Nintendo Direct next week, there's also a lot of anticipation surrounding one of the Nintendo Switch's biggest exclusives of the year, Animal Crossing New Horizons. In this guide you'll discover all that has been announced so far about its pre-order bonuses so you can decide where to prematurely buy it from if you so wish.

Animal Crossing New Horizons was initially planned for a 2019 release, but it was ultimately delayed to the beginning of the new decade in March. Nintendo has released a slew of screenshots as well as revealed the box art in anticipation of its fast-approaching launch to keep peoples' appetite whet, and now its pre-order bonuses have also been announced.

Below you'll discover everything you must know.

What is the Animal Crossing New Horizons pre-order bonus?

Rather than just one pre-order bonus, there is instead a number of exclusive items for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

These pre-order bonuses for Animal Crossing New Horizons range from a Tote Bag to a Notepad and Sticker Sheet.

In order to get the Tote Bag, you will need to pre-order the Nintendo Switch exclusive from GAME for £49.99. However, be aware that this exclusive time is limited in stock.

As for the Animal Crossing New Horizons Notepad and Sticker Sheet, you will instead need to pre-order from Smyths. This costs £44.99 (£5 less if you collect from store) and it comes with some adorably cute stickers.

If stickers and a Tote Bag don't tickle your fancy, then you can always opt for keyrings instead. ShopTo is offering a Tom Nook keyring and it's the cheapest offer available at £42.85.

Onto the last pre-order bonus announced, Argos is also offering a keyring but of the guitar playing dog K.K. Slider. This bundle costs £44.99.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is scheduled to launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th.