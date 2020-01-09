Where is Belmarsh Prison? Step inside the infamous jail in Ross Kemp’s new ITV series

ITV are bringing Ross Kemp back to our screens in a special look inside Belmarsh Prison.

Ross Kemp has been a mainstay on British TV for years.

After first rising to prominence on the BBC soap opera EastEnders, Kemp has made a name for himself with hard-hitting documentary series that give viewers an inside look often at the criminal underworld.

Fans of the 55-year-old actor and journalist will be pleased to know that Ross Kemp is heading back to our screens in 2020 with a new series, taking viewers inside the walls of one of the UK's most infamous prisons, HMP Belmarsh.

Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp

Ross Kemp is heading back to our screens on Thursday, January 9th for a new two-part series taking a look inside one of the country's most infamous prisons.

For the first time in the prison's history, Ross Kemp and a team of cameramen will be allowed access to the jail to document the conditions and the prisoners there.

Where is HMP Belmarsh?

HMP Belmarsh is located in the Thamesmead area of south-east London. The prison sits a few hundred metres away from the southern shore of the River Thames and is located just across the river from London City Airport.

The prison was built in 1991 and is located at the same site as the Woolwich Crown Court.

The 29-year-old facility is regarded as one of the toughest prisons in the UK and as of 2008, the prison was said to have an inmate population of 910.

Why has the prison got such an infamous reputation?

Over the years, HMP Belmarsh has earned the reputation of being 'the British version of Guantanamo Bay.'

This nickname and the infamous reputation stems from the early 2000s when, between 2001 and 2002, the jail played host to a number of prisoners who were held indefinitely without charge, which was later found to breach the Human Rights Act.

On top of that, Belmarsh also houses a number of the UK's most notorious criminals.

Throughout its history, Belmarsh has hosted the likes of Abu Hamza al-Masri, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and more recently Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) who appears in the Ross Kemp series itself.

Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp gets underway on ITV at 9pm on Thursday, January 9th.