Where can I watch BDO darts live? World Championship 2020 final date, channel and time!

The final days of the BDO World Darts Championship 2020 are upon us but how can fans tune into the action?

After a rocky build-up, the BDO World Darts Championship 2020 is nearing its conclusion with just a few days of action left.

The competition has been marred with a controversial venue change which has led to poor ticket sales and crowd numbers.

However, that hasn't detracted from the darts action and fans wanting to tune into the final few days of the competition have a number of options available.

How to watch

The 2020 BDO World Darts Championship, which has aired on the BBC and Channel 4 in recent years, currently finds itself on the TV channel Quest, alongside the EFL football highlights.

Quest is channel 12 on Freeview while on Virgin the channel number is 144 and on Sky, viewers will have to tune in on channel 154.

If you want to stream the action, then the dplay website, formerly known as QuestOD, not only allows for live streaming of the coverage but allows you to catch up on any of the action you may have missed.

A highlights show is also aired daily at 5am but can be viewed on catch up via dplay.

Venue change for 2020

Of course, one way of following the action would be to attend the event itself.

However, after over 30 years of calling the Lakeside country club in Surrey its home, the BDO World Championship has moved to the Indigo at the O2 in London.

The move has proved unpopular with many and has resulted in poor ticket sales for the event, partly because of the price, £58.80 for prime seats and £36.70 for seats at the very back.

TV schedule for the final days

The final days of the 2020 tournament are upon us and interest is high to see who can replace Glen Durrant as the champion after he left the BDO in January 2019.

The Quest TV schedule for the final few days is as follows:

Thursday, January 9th

Coverage from 1:00pm until 4:00pm

Friday, January 10th

Coverage from 1:00pm until 5:00pm

Saturday, January 11th

Coverage from 1:30pm until 4:30pm

Sunday, January 12th (final day of competition)

Coverage from 7:00pm until 9:30pm