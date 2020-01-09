Where can I watch BDO darts live? World Championship 2020 final date, channel and time!

Paul Fogarty
Glen Durrant of England poses with the BDO Lakeside Professional Men's Championship 2019 Trophy after winning the final against Scott Waites of England on Day Nine of the BDO World Darts...
The final days of the BDO World Darts Championship 2020 are upon us but how can fans tune into the action?

After a rocky build-up, the BDO World Darts Championship 2020 is nearing its conclusion with just a few days of action left.

The competition has been marred with a controversial venue change which has led to poor ticket sales and crowd numbers.

However, that hasn't detracted from the darts action and fans wanting to tune into the final few days of the competition have a number of options available.

General view of the stage prior to the BDO Lakeside Professional Men's Championship Final during Day Nine of the BDO World Darts Championship at Lakeside Country Club on January 13, 2019...

How to watch

The 2020 BDO World Darts Championship, which has aired on the BBC and Channel 4 in recent years, currently finds itself on the TV channel Quest, alongside the EFL football highlights.

Quest is channel 12 on Freeview while on Virgin the channel number is 144 and on Sky, viewers will have to tune in on channel 154.

If you want to stream the action, then the dplay website, formerly known as QuestOD, not only allows for live streaming of the coverage but allows you to catch up on any of the action you may have missed.   

A highlights show is also aired daily at 5am but can be viewed on catch up via dplay.

General view inside the venue during the quarter-final match between Scott Mitchell of England and Jim Williams of Wales during Day Seven of the BDO World Darts Championship at Lakeside...

Venue change for 2020

Of course, one way of following the action would be to attend the event itself.

However, after over 30 years of calling the Lakeside country club in Surrey its home, the BDO World Championship has moved to the Indigo at the O2 in London.

The move has proved unpopular with many and has resulted in poor ticket sales for the event, partly because of the price, £58.80 for prime seats and £36.70 for seats at the very back.

A general view of the game between Carrine Hammond and Laura Turnere on Day Six of the BDO Darts Championships 2020 at O2 Indigo on January 09, 2020 in London, England.

TV schedule for the final days

The final days of the 2020 tournament are upon us and interest is high to see who can replace Glen Durrant as the champion after he left the BDO in January 2019.

The Quest TV schedule for the final few days is as follows: 

Thursday, January 9th

Coverage from 1:00pm until 4:00pm

Friday, January 10th

Coverage from 1:00pm until 5:00pm

Saturday, January 11th

Coverage from 1:30pm until 4:30pm

Sunday, January 12th (final day of competition)

Coverage from 7:00pm until 9:30pm

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.