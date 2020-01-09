Aston Villa boss Dean Smith to make decision on 'brilliant' player with 'serious ability' soon

Dean Smith's Aston Villa have been having some midfield issues, while Villa Park loanee Callum O'Hare is thriving at Coventry - could the Villans boss recall him?

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has confirmed that he will make a decision on the current Villa Park loanees, including young midfield ace Callum O'Hare, later this month, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting talents to have come through the Villa academy setup in the last few years and has been impressing on loan at Coventry City.

O'Hare has helped Mark Robins’ side up to third in League One at the halfway point of their season, chipping in with two goals and two assists in 18 league appearances (Transfermarkt).

Last season, the Solihull-born attacking midfielder was thoroughly impressive for League Two Carlisle United, their defender Anthony Gerrard telling the Birmingham Mail after their 3-2 win over Bury: "Callum O’Hare has got serious, serious ability and was brilliant."

With relegation-battling Villa having the option to recall him this month, it's food for thought for the boss, whose midfield ranks have been somewhat hit and miss this term, even though the Sky Blues would be gutted to lose him given their push for promotion.

"Because we’ve been talking an awful lot about incomings we’ve not sat down and discussed the lads who are out on loan at the moment," Smith told the Birmingham Mail. "But that’s something that we’ll be discussing in the next few weeks."

Villa have already recalled goalkeeper Matija Sarkic and winger Andre Green from their respective loans at Livingston and Preston, with the latter going on to join the Lilywhites' Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.