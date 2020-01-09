Quick links

Tottenham coach Taylor makes honest admission after FA Youth Cup loss

Tottenham's FA Youth Cup run is over already.

Tottenham Hotspur's under-18s have been eliminated from the FA Youth Cup.

Spurs lost 2-0 away at Wigan Athletic in the fourth round tie.

Tottenham coach Matt Taylor said he was disappointed and felt the players had let him down.

Taylor said that he felt Wigan simply wanted it more.

He told the club website: "The best team won - it was quite simple. We were aware of what we were facing as a group and we didn't stand up to it.

"It pains me to say it - they wanted it more than us, they implemented their game plan and played better than us so I can't have any complaints about losing the game because the better team won.

"It was disappointing because we approached the game correctly, we worked and prepared in the right manner but too many players didn't turn up tonight with performances so I can have no qualms about the result, I'm just surprised about some of the players' performances."

This is a learning experience for both Tottenham, and the coaching staff.

The players will have had a lesson about cup football. Wigan don't have the same facilities as Tottenham's youngsters do at their academy, or the ability to recruit players like Spurs can. But they still managed to win, because they worked harder for it.

There might have been one or two individuals Taylor and co will have been really disappointed by. It is up to the coaches to work with them and ensure they take this as a lesson for the rest of their careers.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

