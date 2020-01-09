Quick links

'Awful', 'could be worse': Some Sunderland fans react after hearing who could arrive at Stadium of Light

Sunderland have been linked with a move to bring Kyle Lafferty to the Stadium of Light - Phil Parkinson has confirmed he's on the Black Cats list.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about Kyle Lafferty being a target for the Stadium of Light side.

The Northern Ireland international is a free agent following a short spell in Norway with Sarpsborg 08, where he scored once and claimed two assists in nine games (Transfermarkt).

Prior to his stint in Scandinavia, the 32-year-old was at Glasgow Rangers, having embarked on his second stint with the Ibrox club, and with fellow Scottish club Hearts before that.

Lafferty has enjoyed a nomadic but fruitful career thus far, playing in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey and Norway.

 

 

He had been linked with a return to Edinburgh club Hearts, where he scored 20 goals in 48 appearances - indeed, he told the Daily Record last week it would be his "first option".

According to The Scotsman, he met with Sunderland representatives at the Black Cats' training ground on Tuesday regarding a potential move.

On Thursday, Parkinson told the Sunderland media team: "We are closing in on a number of targets. We are working towards those, but we are competing with other clubs for those players. Kyle Lafferty is one of a number of players we have spoken about and he is on our list."

Here is what some Sunderland fans have made of the prospect of Lafferty joining the Black Cats, giving their thoughts on social media:

Lafferty would become Sunderland's second Northern Irish striker on their books were he to join Parkinson and co, with compatriot Will Grigg also at the Stadium of Light.

