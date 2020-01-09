'Awful', 'could be worse': Some Sunderland fans react after hearing who could arrive at Stadium of Light

Sunderland have been linked with a move to bring Kyle Lafferty to the Stadium of Light - Phil Parkinson has confirmed he's on the Black Cats list.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about Kyle Lafferty being a target for the Stadium of Light side.

The Northern Ireland international is a free agent following a short spell in Norway with Sarpsborg 08, where he scored once and claimed two assists in nine games (Transfermarkt).

Prior to his stint in Scandinavia, the 32-year-old was at Glasgow Rangers, having embarked on his second stint with the Ibrox club, and with fellow Scottish club Hearts before that.

Lafferty has enjoyed a nomadic but fruitful career thus far, playing in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey and Norway.

He had been linked with a return to Edinburgh club Hearts, where he scored 20 goals in 48 appearances - indeed, he told the Daily Record last week it would be his "first option".

According to The Scotsman, he met with Sunderland representatives at the Black Cats' training ground on Tuesday regarding a potential move.

On Thursday, Parkinson told the Sunderland media team: "We are closing in on a number of targets. We are working towards those, but we are competing with other clubs for those players. Kyle Lafferty is one of a number of players we have spoken about and he is on our list."

Here is what some Sunderland fans have made of the prospect of Lafferty joining the Black Cats, giving their thoughts on social media:

If we sign lafferty im jumping of the nearest cliff — TylerShields (@SAFCTylerr) January 8, 2020

I actually wouldn’t be too dismayed if we signed Kyle Lafferty. There’s a decent-(ish) player in there somewhere, and let’s face it, Sunderland’s record of success with Northern Irish strikers is truly majestic. #SAFC ⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) January 8, 2020

Disgusting how many of our fans want Kyle Lafferty awful player who has had more clubs than tiger woods #SAFC — Michael A. Purvis (@PRViiiS) January 8, 2020

Kyle Lafferty is better than the two donkeys we have up front at the minute #SAFC — Jordan Marrs (@marrs_jordan) January 9, 2020

Lafferty will never score and will end up just being on the bench, hope we don’t sign him — George (@SAFCGeorge6) January 9, 2020

Dont mind the Lafferty signing so long as he isnt the only forward we bring in this window. Have a feeling hes a fall back option though in case we fail to get Boyce #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) January 9, 2020

Think people forget we are league one. Lafferty is more than capable at this level for me. People need to get realistic — Ian (@ian_safc_1974) January 9, 2020

#SAFC Kyle Lafferty!! Please no. An over the hill journeyman. No wonder he's available free as no one else wants him. — Peterfeet (@petefeet67) January 9, 2020

Kyle Lafferty tbh thought he retired getting on to end of career , we need pace & goals not a OAP #safc — Paul (@nellistino) January 9, 2020

The fact that the argument for signing Lafferty is that he would be 'a good backup/competition' for Wyke. Says absolutely everything about this transfer. We need a goal scorer, there are goal scorers out there, get one. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) January 9, 2020

Kyle Lafferty well could be worse we could get Altidore back or worse again Joelinton ⚪️ #safc — ftm (@Safcftm2016) January 9, 2020

Just who we need, well known, dreadful scoring record for the most part and will probably command a decent wage — J. Chapman, . (@deadchap_o) January 9, 2020

I hope that list is titled ‘Worse Case Scenario ‘ — John Ollier (@JohnOllier3) January 9, 2020

Lafferty would become Sunderland's second Northern Irish striker on their books were he to join Parkinson and co, with compatriot Will Grigg also at the Stadium of Light.