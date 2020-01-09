Stoke City fans 'gutted' that Scott Hogan could reportedly return to Aston Villa

It has been a tough few years for Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.

Stoke City supporters on Twitter are gutted that Scott Hogan will seemingly be heading back to Aston Villa and disappointed that it hasn't worked out for him at the Championship club.

The Daily Mail have previously claimed that relegation-threatened Stoke are set to send Hogan back to Villa Park, as they consider terminating his season-long loan spell early.

Recently, he played for Stoke's U-23's, which just showed how bad things have become for Villa's 2017 January signing, who has endured a number of tough years.

Stoke fans are mainly disappointed that it didn't work out for the Villa man because they felt his hard work didn't pay off or he simply wasn't given enough game time.

Not only that, Stoke sacking the man in Nathan Jones who signed Hogan didn't help his cause either as his game time at the Bet365 Stadium reduced even further.

There are some Stoke fans who feel that Hogan can go elsewhere and score goals, as his next move needs to be the right one for the benefit of his career.

TeamTalk have claimed that Scottish Premiership giants, Celtic, are keen on Hogan's services this month and Villa are happy to loan him out.

Despite Villa in a need of a striker given the season-ending injury to Wesley, it seems as though the Republic of Ireland international has no future in the Midlands, as he desperately needs to get his career back on track.

Here is a selection of Stoke fans reacting to Hogan's potential departure:

