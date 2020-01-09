Quick links

Aston Villa

Stoke City

Championship

Stoke City fans 'gutted' that Scott Hogan could reportedly return to Aston Villa

Amir Mir
Scott Hogan of Stoke City shows his dejection during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Reading at Bet365 Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It has been a tough few years for Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.

Scott Hogan of Stoke City shows his dejection during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Reading at Bet365 Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Stoke City supporters on Twitter are gutted that Scott Hogan will seemingly be heading back to Aston Villa and disappointed that it hasn't worked out for him at the Championship club. 

The Daily Mail have previously claimed that relegation-threatened Stoke are set to send Hogan back to Villa Park, as they consider terminating his season-long loan spell early. 

 

Recently, he played for Stoke's U-23's, which just showed how bad things have become for Villa's 2017 January signing, who has endured a number of tough years. 

Stoke fans are mainly disappointed that it didn't work out for the Villa man because they felt his hard work didn't pay off or he simply wasn't given enough game time.

Not only that, Stoke sacking the man in Nathan Jones who signed Hogan didn't help his cause either as his game time at the Bet365 Stadium reduced even further. 

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on January 5, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

There are some Stoke fans who feel that Hogan can go elsewhere and score goals, as his next move needs to be the right one for the benefit of his career. 

TeamTalk have claimed that Scottish Premiership giants, Celtic, are keen on Hogan's services this month and Villa are happy to loan him out.

Despite Villa in a need of a striker given the season-ending injury to Wesley, it seems as though the Republic of Ireland international has no future in the Midlands, as he desperately needs to get his career back on track. 

Here is a selection of Stoke fans reacting to Hogan's potential departure: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch