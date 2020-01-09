Stephen Elliott reacts to Kyle Lafferty to Sunderland speculation

Sunderland are reportedly interested in Kyle Lafferty.

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to speculation linking Kyle Lafferty with a move to Sunderland.

According to The Scotsman, former Rangers striker Lafferty has held talks with Sunderland regarding a move to the Stadium of Light in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland striker is a free agent at the moment, with the former Norwich City man having recently left Sarpsborg 08 in Norway.

It has been reported that Lafferty met with Sunderland representatives at the Black Cats’ training round on Tuesday.

Former Sunderland forward Elliott has given his take on the prospect of Lafferty joining Phil Parkinson’s side this month.

If he came in I’d understand it. He wouldn’t be the worse option out there. Not exactly young but big & awkward to play against for CBs & may suit playing in PP team. Personally I would prefer Liam Boyce if 1 or other but K L free so wouldn’t be surprise to see him come in #safc https://t.co/C5JWxthqLw — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) January 8, 2020

Underwhelming signing for Sunderland

Sunderland do need to sign a striker in the January transfer window to enhance their chances of finishing in the top six of the League One table this season.

However, Lafferty would be an underwhelming signing, as the Northern Ireland international is not a prolific goalscorer and has not been in good form for a while now.

True, the former Burnley man has a lot of experience, but that is not enough for Sunderland to bank their promotion hopes on him.