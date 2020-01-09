Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Stephen Elliott reacts to Kyle Lafferty to Sunderland speculation

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Virgil van Dijk of Holland, Kyle Lafferty of Northern Ireland during the EURO Qualifier match between Holland v Northern Ireland at the Feijenoord Stadium on October 10, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland are reportedly interested in Kyle Lafferty.

(L-R) Kyle Lafferty of Northern Ireland, Matthijs de Ligt of Holland during the EURO Qualifier match between Holland v Northern Ireland at the Feijenoord Stadium on October 10, 2019 in...

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to speculation linking Kyle Lafferty with a move to Sunderland.

According to The Scotsman, former Rangers striker Lafferty has held talks with Sunderland regarding a move to the Stadium of Light in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland striker is a free agent at the moment, with the former Norwich City man having recently left Sarpsborg 08 in Norway.

 

It has been reported that Lafferty met with Sunderland representatives at the Black Cats’ training round on Tuesday.

Former Sunderland forward Elliott has given his take on the prospect of Lafferty joining Phil Parkinson’s side this month.

 

Underwhelming signing for Sunderland

Sunderland do need to sign a striker in the January transfer window to enhance their chances of finishing in the top six of the League One table this season.

However, Lafferty would be an underwhelming signing, as the Northern Ireland international is not a prolific goalscorer and has not been in good form for a while now.

True, the former Burnley man has a lot of experience, but that is not enough for Sunderland to bank their promotion hopes on him.

(L-R) Frenkie de Jong of Holland, Kyle Lafferty of Northern Ireland during the EURO Qualifier match between Holland v Northern Ireland at the Feijenoord Stadium on October 10, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch