'What a joke', 'unlike you to disappoint your fans': Some Spurs fans react to club update

Tottenham Hotspur U18s were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday night and some Spurs fans were disappointed but not surprised.

Tottenham's youngsters knocked out holders Liverpool with a 4-2 victory in the third round of the competition, earning themselves a fourth-round tie against a strong Latics side.

The Spurs U18s were up against a Wigan outfit that went into the DW Stadium clash on the back of 11 consecutive wins in all competitions.

In the 17th minute of the game, a harsh refereeing decision went against Tottenham defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott and, from the ensuing free kick, Jensen Weir opened the scoring via a deflection.

Half time came with Tottenham a goal down and, although Harvey White did well for Matt Taylor's young Spurs, the hosts doubled their advantage through Kyle Joseph, who rifled home after Sean McGurk had hit the crossbar.

With the Tottenham fanbase having grown weary of poor results throughout the season, save for a short honeymoon spell after the arrival of Jose Mourinho, some Spurs fans reacted to the 2-0 defeat with disappointment and little surprise.

Tottenham U18s are in league action next with a trip to Brighton's U18s on Saturday.