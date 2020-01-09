Some Tottenham fans react after links with 'perfect Kane replacement'

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be chasing AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

Tottenham Hotspur fans generally appear behind the idea of signing Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan.

The Guardian claim that Tottenham want the forward, as Jose Mourinho searches for back-up to Harry Kane.

Kane is due to be out for months, so Spurs feel that Piatek could represent a good option on loan.

And most Tottenham fans believe that bringing in Piatek would be a gamble worth taking for them.

Please I hope this happens — Mario (@luigisbrother2) January 8, 2020

Please get him — Dipankar Kundu (@Dipanka12764189) January 9, 2020

He could flourish with Service from Alli Son and Moura — CharismaticKane04 (@CKane04) January 8, 2020

Danny ings would be a better option. Tried and tested in EPL. — matt clarke (@mnc0001) January 8, 2020

Please. To be honest I was only thinking about this man as a perfect replacement of kane . He can improve better under Mourinho I believe in that — Dipankar Kundu (@Dipanka12764189) January 8, 2020

Please

Make this happen

levy — Misbahu Bari (@MisbahuBari) January 8, 2020

Was a revelation before he went to Milan, has stagnated a bit there but I think he needs a move for a boost, would be perfect for us on a loan. — Billy Mcgon (@billytheyido) January 8, 2020

If Piatek was to join Tottenham he would move at a point when he could be low on confidence.

The Polish striker has struggled for goals this season at Milan, but he has previously been a top marksman in Italy.

If Spurs could get Piatek back to his best then there is no doubting that he could enhance the quality of their attack.

The 24-year-old could have a good opportunity at Spurs too, with Kane’s injury giving him a direct route to the first-team.