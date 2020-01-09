Quick links

Some Tottenham fans react after links with 'perfect Kane replacement'

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be chasing AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

Tottenham Hotspur fans generally appear behind the idea of signing Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan.

The Guardian claim that Tottenham want the forward, as Jose Mourinho searches for back-up to Harry Kane.

 

Kane is due to be out for months, so Spurs feel that Piatek could represent a good option on loan.

And most Tottenham fans believe that bringing in Piatek would be a gamble worth taking for them.

If Piatek was to join Tottenham he would move at a point when he could be low on confidence.

The Polish striker has struggled for goals this season at Milan, but he has previously been a top marksman in Italy.

If Spurs could get Piatek back to his best then there is no doubting that he could enhance the quality of their attack.

The 24-year-old could have a good opportunity at Spurs too, with Kane’s injury giving him a direct route to the first-team.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

