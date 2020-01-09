Quick links

Some Tottenham fans are urging Spurs to pounce on £17m-£21m West Ham-linked star

Aiden Cusick
Fans during the Tottenham Hotspur New Stadium Fan Event on December 15, 2018 in London,United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Tottenham Hotspur and West ham United have each been credited with an interest in the same Norwegian star.

Fans during the Tottenham Hotspur New Stadium Fan Event on December 15, 2018 in London,United Kingdom.

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters are urging their side to move for a rumoured West Ham United target.

According to HLN, Sander Berge's name is 'on the table' at West Ham.

 

But amid reports the Hammers have agreed a deal in principle for a different midfielder, Gedson Fernandes, there could be scope for others to pounce on Berge.

The Genk star has been linked with Tottenham on-and-off for as far back as 2018, but his stock has risen significantly this season - which was the Belgian side's first back in the Champions League.

Sander Berge of KRC Genk challenges for the ball with Naby Keita of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 05,...

The London Evening Standard listed Berge as 'an option' for Jose Mourinho's team at the start of this month and there is a stronger case for signing him now, with Moussa Sissoko absent until April and January moves mooted for the Frenchman's fellow Tottenham midfielders Victor Wanyama and Christian Eriksen.

HLN speculate that Berge's sale should raise between €20 million and €25m (£17m and £21m) - a price the following Spurs fans believe is worth paying.

Tottenham and West Ham supporters - tell us what you think of Berge...

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

