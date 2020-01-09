Some Tottenham fans are urging Spurs to pounce on £17m-£21m West Ham-linked star

Tottenham Hotspur and West ham United have each been credited with an interest in the same Norwegian star.

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters are urging their side to move for a rumoured West Ham United target.

According to HLN, Sander Berge's name is 'on the table' at West Ham.

But amid reports the Hammers have agreed a deal in principle for a different midfielder, Gedson Fernandes, there could be scope for others to pounce on Berge.

The Genk star has been linked with Tottenham on-and-off for as far back as 2018, but his stock has risen significantly this season - which was the Belgian side's first back in the Champions League.

The London Evening Standard listed Berge as 'an option' for Jose Mourinho's team at the start of this month and there is a stronger case for signing him now, with Moussa Sissoko absent until April and January moves mooted for the Frenchman's fellow Tottenham midfielders Victor Wanyama and Christian Eriksen.

HLN speculate that Berge's sale should raise between €20 million and €25m (£17m and £21m) - a price the following Spurs fans believe is worth paying.

10m + Wanyama to Genk for Sander Berge. Do it, Levy. — Rickles (@burks_eric) January 9, 2020

Berge for £18m is a no brainer, no excuses for not fixing our midfield then. Shame I have no faith in the club looking at him https://t.co/TF8eZODaE6 — Pochciple (@Pochciple) January 9, 2020

Why on earth are @SpursOfficial not looking to sign Sander Berge? The perfect CM for Spurs and the Dembele replacement we are looking for. We can not affoard the big stars so lets buy the next big stars. — Christian Løvhaug (@christianlovhau) January 8, 2020

This month? Berge. He's the only one we can afford, while still shopping for an RB and a ST. — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) January 9, 2020

I agree I just don’t know who’s available that we can afford to sign... I like Sander Berge who could be had for like 25-30 million which is a bargain imo but we haven’t ever been linked so I don’t see it happening ‍♂️ — Joe #EnicOut (@JoeGTHFC) January 9, 2020

I feel it's strange we havent been liked but it's too good a match to not happen. Trying to ignore it because I'm fumin about it matics performance against city was solid tho so if we went in for him I wouldn't be so dissatisfied — Luke. (@_WhiteHeartLane) January 9, 2020

I know Soumare has been our focus at DM for a few weeks but Sander Berge is available for a 1/2 the price the Frenchman would cost. We have so many needs to address that we need to be smart about how we spend this month. Food for thought. #COYS #THFC https://t.co/DIhJVg0qGM — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) January 9, 2020

