Quick links

Sunderland

Cardiff City

League One

Championship

Some fans are already tipping Gary Madine to join Sunderland after Cardiff exit

Aiden Cusick
A general view shows the Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland Association Football Club, in Sunderland, northeast England, on April 2, 2013. New Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio on...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 2018 Cardiff City recruit played under the Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson.

Gary Madine of Cardiff City arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City at John Smith's Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Huddersfield,...

Some fans are already tipping Gary Madine to join Sunderland after the striker's Cardiff City exit.

Madine, who was born and raised around 10 miles from Sunderland in Gateshead, was allowed to leave Cardiff by mutual consent on Thursday.

 

It follows two goalless years in Wales, although the £6 million arrival from Bolton Wanderers did find the net three times while on loan to Sheffield United last season - helping the Blades to promotion.

It was at Bolton that Madine played under the now Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

And with Parkinson having made no secret of his desire to recruit another centre-forward, the following supporters of Sunderland, Cardiff and some others are putting two and two together...

Whether Madine, who has spent the past two-and-a-half years playing Championship or Premier League football, would consider a drop to League One remains to be seen.

And the same goes for Sunderland's chances of being able to afford the 29-year-old, who is likely to have been on big money at Cardiff.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch