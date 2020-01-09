Report: Wolves and Brighton keen on RB Leipzig's Matheus Cunha

Both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be on the lookout for a new striker.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton are interested in signing RB Leipzig's Matheus Cunha.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in the Bundesliga and the report claims that he is being chased by a number of clubs. Cunha will be available for £17 million, a substantial fee for someone who has scored just nine goals in Europe so far.

However, the Brazilian looks to be the real deal and his pace and skills on the ball makes him a good fit for the Premier League. Cunha first rose to the spotlight after scoring an incredible goal against Bayer Leverkusen last year which was nominated for the Puskas award.

He has played just 12 games this season for Julian Naglesmann's side in all competitions but he is likely to feature a lot more if he gets a move elsewhere this month.

Wolves could lose summer signing Patrick Cutrone to Fiorentina after failing to have a significant impact since his arrival. (Di Marzio) Nuno Espirito Santo's side will need another attacker to support Raul Jimenez and Cunha could well be the one.

Brighton are set to lose Glenn Murray this month but they are well covered with Neal Maupay and Aaron Connelly upfront. (Brighton and Hove Independent) However, Cunha is more than capable of playing on the flanks, which makes him a good option for now as well as the future.

Cunha has all the qualities to become a top attacker in a few years time. However, he is by no means a ready-made option for either of these sides to come in and perform at the highest level week in, week out.