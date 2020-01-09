Report: Milan are set to reject Tottenham's loan offer for Krzysztof Piatek

Tottenham are in need of a striker in this month's transfer window.

According to a report from Spazio Milan, Italian giants AC Milan are set to turn down Tottenham's offer for their out of favour striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Jose Mourinho's side are set to be without their star striker Harry Kane until April after he suffered an injury in the game against Southampton on New Year's Day. Spurs have no alternatives upfront apart from teenager Troy Parrott who isn't quite ready to fill their talisman's shoes.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Spurs were looking at Piatek and if the latest news is anything to go by, they have made an offer to sign the Polish international this month.

The report claims that Spurs have offered £4.25 million to sign Piatek on a loan deal until the end of the season. Mourinho's side also want £25.5 million option to buy him at the end of this season which is something that Milan aren't willing to accept this month.

The Rossoneri want to get rid of their underperforming striker in this window which would makes things slightly difficult for Spurs. Daniel Levy's side spent a lot of money in the summer and it is unlikely that they will be willing to splash the cash again in this window.

However, they desperately need a striker at this moment and Piatek is someone who could change Tottenham's fortunes this season.

The Pole had an incredible campaign last season where he scored 30 goals in all competitions for Genoa and Milan combined. His tally of just four goals this season has been underwhelming but his quality certainly cannot be doubted.

An increased sum in Tottenham's loan offer with an obligation to buy in the summer could well tilt the deal back in their favour and Levy should seriously consider this to help his side stay in touching distance of the top four till Kane returns to action.